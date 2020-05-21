Adam Page, The Young Bucks Return to AEW Dynamite to Save Kenny Omega

After being absent from AEW television for months, Adam "Hangman" Page and The Young Bucks finally returned to Dynamite this week to help save Kenny Omega from being attacked by The Inner Circle inside TIAA Bank Field. Jericho and the rest of the group popped up on the big screen at the end of the show to taunt Matt Hardy (who just beat Sammy Guevara in the main event), saying that they were about to end Omega's career so he'd have to fight in the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing alone. Suddenly Matt and Nick Jackson appeared dove from the front row of the stands onto the group.

Page then ran the full length of the football field (in cowboy boots) to fully even the odds. The show went off the air with The Inner Circle retreating, though Page didn't stick around to celebrate with the rest of the group.

Page and The Bucks were unable to travel throughout a good portion of the pandemic, though they did pop up each week on Being The Elite to keep people talking. The Bucks even took part in a match on 200nd episode of the hit web series by facing each other in a Falls Count Anywhere match, which eventually took on traits of the recent cinematic matches fans have seen on WWE television.

AEW's second annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view will take place this Saturday. The show was originally booked for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but had to be moved to Daily's Place in Jacksonville due to the pandemic. The show will feature two new match concepts — the aforementioned Stadium Stampede and the Casino Ladder Match, which works like a normal ladder match with entrants joining Royal Rumble-style.

Check out the full card below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida

Casino Ladder Match (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match): Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBD

Stadium Stampede Match: Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

(Kickoff): Private Party vs. Best Friends (Winner gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.