Britt Baker Suffers a Concussion at AEW Fight for the Fallen

AEW star Britt Baker teamed with Riho to face Bea Priestly and Shoko Nakajima during the pre-show of AEW’s Fight for the Fallen event on Saturday night in Jacksonville. On top of winding up on the losing team, Baker confirmed via Twitter on Sunday morning that she had suffered a concussion during the match

Referee Aubrey Edwards took to Twitter to reveal that she lost an earring after she quickly left the show. Baker retweeted her, explaining that Edwards left because she was taking care of her.

“Hurriedly left the venue to take care of a concussed coworker and checked on her every hour of the night. Next pair is on me Ref Aubrey,” Baker wrote.

Fans noticed Baker looked a little “out of it” when she dove to the wrong corner during the match in an attempt tag Riho in. There was speculation that the kick below from Priestly was what caused the injury, though neither Baker nor AEW have confirmed it.

Baker competed in the four-way match against Tessa Blanchard, Chelsea Green and Madison Rayne back at All In in September 2018. When AEW was officially launched as a promotion, she was one of the first wrestlers signed to the roster. Baker, going by her full title of Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, made her in-ring debut for the company at Double or Nothing when she beat Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and Awesome Kong in a four-way match.

Elsewhere on the show, Kong made a surprise appearance to help Brandi Rhodes pick up her first win over Allie. The two attempted to attack Allie after the match, but were stopped when Japanese wrestling legend Aja Kong walked down to the ring.

Other results from Fight for the Fallen included The Dark Order winning a triple threat tag match to advance to All Out, Kenny Omega beating Cima, the Lucha Brothers beating SCU and The Young Bucks closing out the show by beating Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes.

AEW’s next pay-per-view event, All Out, will serve as the spiritual sequel to All In and take place in the same arena as the monumental event — the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.