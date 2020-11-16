AEW's Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa Start up a Feud via Twitter

✖

Thunder Rosa will challenge Serena Deeb for the NWA World Women's Championship on this week's AEW Dynamite. But on top of going after her old championship, Rosa has seemingly started up a feud with AEW's resident role model Dr. Britt Baker. Baker threw the first shot after Rosa announced her title match with Deeb would be on Dynamite.

"Y'all can say way whatever you want. The center stage is mine, the @nwa title is mine.... @SerenaDeeb be afraid, very afraid.... Because you are on my way."

Stop faking your own internet buzz and go back to wrestling exclusively on the internet. You aren’t half the star you think you are and you don’t have half the face for TV. https://t.co/mP6o83bDFX — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 14, 2020

Rosa fired right back, taking a not-so-subtle shot at the status of AEW's women's division.

Interesting thing is.... I did more than others(you) with one minute promo in your company that you have done the whole year. Keep trolling cabrona because I have putazos for you too👊🏽💪🏽 #realstar #realchamp #fuckwithme #lameramera #realwrestler #nwa #realtalk https://t.co/RPubcjpf0f — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 14, 2020

Rosa dropped the NWA title to Deeb back in late October. While she's still under contract with NWA through 2021, the rising star possibly tipped her hand at signing with AEW in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio.

"I am signed with NWA and have another year with them," Rosa said. "When it's my time, it's gonna be my time. When my time comes, I'm not going to come as just another person on the roster, mark my words. I'm coming for everything and I'm coming to be on top, just like I did this first time. My value is going to be bigger because I'm going to be a better wrestler, cut better promos, my body is going to be chiseled, I'm going to have a better MMA record. I'm gonna be like, 'This is all I have to offer, what do you have to offer me?' That's what I want when I go to a bigger company. I want them to want me.

"Because of all the projects I have on the side, it has to be a place where I'm able to continue working on what I'm working on. If I'm able to do it with NWA, then NWA," she added. "If I'm able to do it with AEW, probably. Now knowing what WWE is doing with things we have on the side, it's going to be very difficult for me to work on my personal projects. Sometimes, those personal projects are the things that bring you the most joy in life. I don't want that joy to be taken away from money. If that's what I have to sacrifice, I'd rather be happy than be a slave."