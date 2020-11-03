Thunder Rosa's Latest Comments Could Be Good News for AEW

✖

Within days of her losing the NWA World Women's Championship, reports started popping up online that Thunder Rosa might be on her way to either the WWE or AEW in the near future. Rosa poked fun at the speculation at first, then NWA owner Billy Corgan shot down the rumors by saying she was still under contract with the company through 2021. Rosa then appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, where she indicated she wants to sign with a company that will let her balance pro wrestling with her budding MMA career. She's currently signed to three more fights with the Combate Americas promotion.

"I am signed with NWA and have another year with them," Rosa said (h/t Fightful). "When it's my time, it's gonna be my time. When my time comes, I'm not going to come as just another person on the roster, mark my words. I'm coming for everything and I'm coming to be on top, just like I did this first time. My value is going to be bigger because I'm going to be a better wrestler, cut better promos, my body is going to be chiseled, I'm going to have a better MMA record. I'm gonna be like, 'This is all I have to offer, what do you have to offer me?' That's what I want when I go to a bigger company. I want them to want me.

"Because of all the projects I have on the side, it has to be a place where I'm able to continue working on what I'm working on. If I'm able to do it with NWA, then NWA," she added. "If I'm able to do it with AEW, probably. Now knowing what WWE is doing with things we have on the side, it's going to be very difficult for me to work on my personal projects. Sometimes, those personal projects are the things that bring you the most joy in life. I don't want that joy to be taken away from money. If that's what I have to sacrifice, I'd rather be happy than be a slave."

While WWE has signed its fair share of former MMA fighters, they usually don't let them compete in any sort of competitions after they've signed (Xia Li was just pulled from competing in an amateur kickboxing fight late last month). AEW has a much more relaxed policy, allowing its wrestlers to compete in various other promotions and outside projects (Jake Hager just picked up his latest win in Bellator over the weekend).

Do you think Rosa will wind up in AEW? Or will she sign with WWE regardless? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!