AEW Forbidden Door: Bryan Danielson Heading to Semi-Finals of Owen Hart Cup Tournament

On Zero Hour of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, another woman advanced to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament but it wasn't the only tournament match of the night. Bryan Danielson went up against a beloved New Japan Pro Wrestling star in Shingo Takagi. They have only faced off against one another in singles action one other time and that was at Dragon Gate USA over a decade ago. Danielson has been clear about not wanting to win a championship as he feels that the main event scene of AEW isn't for him at this stage of his career, but nevertheless, he advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament tonight.

Early into the match, Shingo targeted the neck of Danielson which he needed to overcome if he wanted to win the match. Shingo was vicious in his attack and there were several moments where it seemed like the match may end. On the outside, Danielson was very nearly counted out, but he managed to crawl back into the ring where he was met immediately with Shingo. Eventually, Danielson charges Shingo with the Busaiku Knee but he somehow kicks out! As usual with Danielson, he calls for his head to get kicked in, which he does, hammering away at the challenger. Shingo refuses to give up so Danielson reaches deep into his arsenal with the Fujiwara Armbar to pick up the win.

Danielson will now go on to face PAC on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. He has definitely slowed down in-ring, being super methodical about what kind of matches he accepts at this stage. However, with his full-time career winding down this year, there aren't many months left for Danielson to get in all of the dream matches fans hope to see. If he defeats PAC and heads to the finals in Calgary, there's no doubt that whatever man he faces, whether it's Jay White, Jeff Jarrett, Hangman Adam Page or Rey Fenix, will have a major challenge ahead of them.

If Danielson makes it to AEW All In London this August, he will face the World Champion as is the stipulation for this year's tournament. Since he signed with AEW in 2021, he has only challenged for a World Championship four times against three different champions: Hangman Adam Page, Jon Moxley and MJF.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Card

AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Winner Takes All: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

AEW TNT Championship – Ladder Match: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo vs. Dante Martin vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Elite vs. The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi

MJF vs. Hechicero

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata

Zero Hour: Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Lucha Brothers and Místico

Zero Hour – Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Mariah May vs. Saraya

Zero Hour: Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano

Zero Hour: Kyle Fletcher vs. Serpentico

