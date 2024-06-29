Bryan Danielson Explains Why the Main Event Style in AEW Isn't Right for Him

Bryan Danielson's full-time wrestling career is quickly coming to an end but before it does there are still so many matches and moments fans want to see checked off their lists. One of the largest glaring points being Danielson holding a championship in AEW. He has been candid time and time again that he has no interest in holding a title, and in fact he would rather uplift the next generation of young stars. Danielson's selfless attitude only makes fans want to see him win the big one just once that much more. Danielson recently opened up to Sports Illustrated about his decision and that he doesn't feel like that's his position in wrestling anymore. Additionally, Danielson recognizes that wrestling to the degree that a champion should isn't something his body can do anymore.

Bryan Danielson's Opinion on Main Eventing in AEW

"I don't want to be in that [world champion] position–I don't feel like that's my position anymore," Danielson said. "The quality of wrestling in AEW is so high, it's really hard to main-event pay-per-views. That's not something my body can really do anymore. I know there are a percentage of fans who would like that, but I don't think it's my place. And here's the truth: I don't want anything to do creatively with my own stuff. I also don't know where people get the notion that I do. It's very hard in wrestling to be objective about yourself, so I leave that in the hands of other people.

"That was the same thing in WWE, even when I was part of the creative team. The head writer of SmackDown at the time, Ryan Callahan, asked me what I wanted to do, and I remember saying I didn't want to talk about what I wanted to do. I don't think you can be objective about that stuff."

Since signing with AEW in 2021, Danielson has competed against some of the best the company has to offer -- Kenny Omega, MJF, Eddie Kingston, Brody King, Kyle Fletcher, Ricky Starks, and so many more. Despite his insistence on building up the younger stars (a very Sting way of thinking) there are times, like this Sunday, where Danielson can't really help that he will be involved in the title picture in one way or another. At Forbidden Door, his second appearance on this pay-per-view, Danielson will go up against Shingo Takagi once more, 14 years after their first singles encounter in Dragon Gate. The winner will walk out of the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Tournament which will see the winner get a title opportunity at AEW All In.

