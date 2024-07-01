Mariah May Advances to Semi-Finals of Owen Hart Cup Tournament at Forbidden Door

Mariah May will face Hikaru Shida in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

At AEW Forbidden Door yet another match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament took place, this time for the women. On AEW Collision, Hikaru Shida defeated Deonna Purazzo to advance to the semi-finals where she could face either Saraya or Toni Storm's protege Mariah May. Taking place on AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour, May was accompanied by Storm for the match. It was relatively short, but May got her offense in and proved why her rising up the ranks of AEW is justified.

Saraya was accompanied by Harley Cameron and both women were up to their usual antics tonight. Saraya was mouthing off to the Women's World Champion, calling her a loser as she beat her down ringside. Cameron also came in for the assist, but Storm was quicker. Unfortunately this distracted May very briefly, allowing Saraya to get the momentary advantage with a big boot followed by a neck breaker. Thinking she had it in the bag, May instead rolled her up quickly to get the upset win over Saraya.

On the other side of the women's bracket is ex-best friends Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander who have been in the midst of a feud for quite a few weeks now. Nightingale won last year's tournament, but this year there are more stakes. Instead of just a fancy new piece of gold to add to their shelf, the winners will have the opportunity to earn a World Championship opportunity at AEW All In London. May has been a forced to be reckoned with since her debut in AEW earlier this year. Although she has one of the best records in the company, she is still fairly new to wrestling overall. She departed the U.K. independent scene to hone her skills in Japan. While she was there, she joined STARDOM where she met Mina Shirakawa, her original mentor. She brought May into Club Venus where she remained until her contract ended.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Card

AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Winner Takes All: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

AEW TNT Championship – Ladder Match: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo vs. Dante Martin vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Elite vs. The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi

MJF vs. Hechicero

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata

Zero Hour: Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Lucha Brothers and Místico

Zero Hour – Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Mariah May vs. Saraya

Zero Hour: Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano

Zero Hour: Kyle Fletcher vs. Serpentico

Stay tuned to Comicbook for live updates on Forbidden Door.