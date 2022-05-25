AEW: Is Bryan Danielson Injured After Last Week's Accident?

✖

Bryan Danielson was in the middle of a bizarre scene during last week's AEW taping. The former WWE Champion seemingly got his leg caught between the ring and the elevated entrance ramp as the Blackpool Combat Club took on Matt Sydal and Dante Martin on AEW Rampage. When videos of the incident first made their way online fans were legitimately worried that "The American Dragon" might have suffered an injury due to a freak accident, as he was seen limping towards the back after his leg was finally freed. But then reports started popping up that it was all a work and that Danielson was perfectly fine.

But then AEW threw a twist into that narrative. Tony Khan tweeted out on Wednesday afternoon that Danielson was injured while announcing tonight's AEW Dynamite would see Jon Moxley team with Eddie Kingston to take on Private Party.

It's unclear if this is all part of a storyline. Danielson is currently booked to take part in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Sunday's Double or Nothing event, which will feature himself, Moxley, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz taking on all five members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Danielson was working as a heel since his program with Hangman Page late last year, though the popularity of the Blackpool Combat Club has pivoted him back into a fan favorite.

Danielson had been pitching the idea of forming a faction with Moxley back in February and explained the thought process behind it in an interview with The Ringer — "The idea would be, because I just talked about The Young Bucks and their style of wrestling, and a lot of the older generation not getting it. Part of the idea is to be in that older generation, being a guy that says, 'Hey, there's too much fooling around here. Cut out the crap. Mox, you and me, we're going to show these kids what wrestling is all about.'

"You take somebody like Mox, who in my mind, you think of, ok, if you take the best brawler in the world, then you take the best technical wrestler in the world, you put them together and teach these kids violence as opposed to comedy, and all the different stories that can come out of that. Like, 'Hey, I don't like your style of wrestling.' The idea of saying , '2point0, you're not good mentors to Daniel Garcia', even though they have a lot of experience and they're very good. That gives them some sort of thing to fight against from a character perspective. Same thing with Matt Sydal who's been all over the world. I really like it, and I think it's a good avenue for storytelling with the idea of mentorship. I think it works really well in Japan," he continued. "The idea of teaming with Moxley is just an idea of like, ok, if you were to ask me, 'Who would I want to help me train the next generation of wrestlers?' I don't think people would instinctively think Moxley, but in my head, he and I have slightly different takes on wrestling, but they're complementary takes on wrestling. Him and me teaching the new generation of wrestlers what this is really about is an interesting philosophical idea to me."