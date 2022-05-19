Bryan Danielson's Leg Gets Trapped in Scary Incident at AEW Rampage Taping

✖

All Elite Wrestling's taping of Friday's new episode of Rampage had to be put on hold Wednesday night, as Bryan Danielson was involved in a scary incident next to the ring. According to videos from the taping in Houston, Texas, Danielson's leg somehow slipped through a crack between the ring and the ramp, trapping it between the two structures. It took multiple people to get the objects separated and remove Danielson's leg.

One account from the AEW Rampage taping estimates that Danielson's leg was stuck between the ring and ramp for approximately 10 minutes, and that the star was "limping and falling over" after getting his leg removed. There has been no indication at this time whether or not Danielson suffered an injury in the ordeal. You can see one of the videos from the taping below.

Bryan Danielson’s leg got caught between the ring and the ramp during the #AEWRampage tapings. He was stuck for 10 minutes and was limping and falling over. Hopefully this is not a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/F0xosWmjhy — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 19, 2022

A longer video of the incident, one that shows the aftermath, gives some indication that Danielson might be alright and that this was simply part of the show. The cameras typically don't stick around for big or gruesome injuries, and Danielson had an exchange with Eddie Kingston before exiting the arena.

My video of Bryan Danielson after Rampage#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/byxFYERufZ — Steven Martin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@StevenM_42) May 19, 2022

Danielson appeared on Wednesday night's live edition of AEW Dynamite, taking part in a scene between the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society, a rivalry that has been slowly building towards a brawl at Double or Nothing on May 29th. It was announced on Wednesday that Danielson and Jon Moxley, two founding members of Blackpool Combat Club, would be fighting Dante Martin and Matt Sydal in a tag team match on Friday's edition of Rampage.

Over the last couple of months, Danielson has been utilized as a major part of the Blackpool Combat Club storyline, with he and Moxley getting recruited by William Regal to put their focus and energy into wrestling and violence, rather than "sports entertainment."

"You take somebody like Mox, who in my mind, you think of, ok, if you take the best brawler in the world, then you take the best technical wrestler in the world, you put them together and teach these kids violence as opposed to comedy, and all the different stories that can come out of that," Danielson said of his new stable on the Masked Man Show earlier this year. "Like, 'Hey, I don't like your style of wrestling.' The idea of saying , '2point0, you're not good mentors to Daniel Garcia', even though they have a lot of experience and they're very good. That gives them some sort of thing to fight against from a character perspective. Same thing with Matt Sydal who's been all over the world. I really like it, and I think it's a good avenue for storytelling with the idea of mentorship. I think it works really well in Japan," he continued. "The idea of teaming with Moxley is just an idea of like, ok, if you were to ask me, 'Who would I want to help me train the next generation of wrestlers?' I don't think people would instinctively think Moxley, but in my head, he and I have slightly different takes on wrestling, but they're complementary takes on wrestling. Him and me teaching the new generation of wrestlers what this is really about is an interesting philosophical idea to me."