Former WWE Star Arrives in AEW, Joins the House of Black

Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy from his time in WWE, made his surprise debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite and joined the House of Black faction. Midway through the show PAC and Penta Oscuro (Pentagon Jr’s previous alter-ego from Lucha Underground) successfully beat Malakai Black and Brody King while Penta prevented Black from spraying his black mist, only for the lights to go out. Matthews then appeared in the ring, prompting Black to look like he’d just seen a ghost (calling back to the eye injury Matthews gave him during their WWE days). But Matthews then snapped on PAC and Penta, revealing he was the new member of the House of Black that was teased last week.

Tony Khan then took to Twitter to confirm Matthews had signed with the company. Reports of his impending arrival dropped earlier this month.

Matthews has wrestled 15 matches since getting his release from WWE, most notably for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. He released a short film in August of him being released from prison which seemed to have some continuity connections to Black’s “The Devil Made Me Do It” film that premiered just before Black’s surprise AEW arrival.

Black addressed that potential connection in an interview with ComicBook last year, saying it wasn’t intentional. He explained, “No, that kind of grew that way, but he did ask me about it. He said, it’s like funny to create this universe where there’s multiple things happening. Even when we did that, I spoke to EC3 for a while, because obviously he was running his Control Your Narrative thing and we [though of] ways to kind of tie that in. Who knows, we might still do that. It’s just fun how a lot of people are a lot more creative than you think they are and have a lot more to present you than what has been presented through the lens of WWE or like perhaps even a lens of AEW.”

This story is developing…