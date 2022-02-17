Former WWE Star Reportedly Part of AEW Faction

Those who watched last night’s AEW Dynamite will most likely have noticed that a third member was teased for Malakai Black’s House of Black faction, and a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio says that it has been discussed for Buddy Matthews (formerly Buddy Murphy in WWE) to be that third member. Matthews has been rumored to make an AEW debut and was instantly one of the names people started guessing after the segment aired on television, so this very well could be the case. We’ll have to wait and see, but it seems we’ll find out soon.

The segment has Black sitting with the other member of House of Black Brody King, and King asked Black “who are we waiting for”. Black told him “history”. Then there was a knock at the door. When it opened, a shadow appeared in the doorway briefly but then the segment ended.

Whoever the new debut is, they will be aligned with Black, and Matthews would surely excel in that role. The two battled quite a bit in WWE on Raw, and were always great together, and Matthews would make the House of Black even more lethal in a company that has several top factions. In fact, this could be a way to put them up against the Superclique or another top team.

Both Matthews and Black were released by WWE due to “budget cuts”, and since then Black has gone on to have success in AEW. He hasn’t quite hit the top level in the company yet, but building his faction to be a true threat to anyone on the roster could be a way to get him there.

As for Matthews, he has debuted over in New Japan since his release last year, and now it appears he will soon be All Elite. If they teased him this week, odds are we’ll get a debut soon, and perhaps the first match for him at Revolution, but we’ll have to wait and see how things turn out.

