AEW Seemingly Cancels Weekly Show

All Elite Wrestling has no shortage of programming. The young promotion burst onto the scene in 2019 with a series of recurring pay-per-views before landing its television deal with Warner Bros. This agreement would see AEW deliver weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT as well as produce quarterly pay-per-views available on Bleacher Report Live. Shortly into AEW Dynamite's run, AEW greenlit YouTube series AEW Dark, a digital wrestling show that essentially served as the company's developmental program. AEW doubled down on the digital content in early 2021, launching AEW Dark: Elevation, an extension of the already-existent AEW Dark.

Based on the viewership numbers for both AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, it appears that the biggest value that AEW derives from these shows comes in the form of the opportunities they provide for inexperienced talent. Similar to WWE Main Event, episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation regularly tape before AEW Dynamite which gives featured talent the chance to wrestle in front of arena-sized crowds.

That said, one of AEW's developmental shows might be coming to an end. This past Monday's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation was branded as a "best of" show and was described as the "final episode" within FITE TV's description. It's possible that FITE TV's description is only reflective of its own service and that AEW Dark: Elevation will continue existing but no longer air on the FITE TV platform.

The looming arrival of AEW Collision casts doubt on that. AEW is reportedly gearing up to add a third televised series to its weekly calendar, one that is set to take place on Saturdays. Alongside AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, this would mean AEW is running at least three separate broadcasts on Warner Bros. networks per week.

While, in theory, there is still room to tape episodes of AEW Dark: Elevation before these shows, AEW President Tony Khan also has his hands full with Ring of Honor programming. ROH recently launched its own weekly series on streaming service HonorClub which tapes in bulk roughly once per month.

AEW returns to television tonight when AEW Dynamite airs on TBS at 8 PM ET. The full card for tonight's show can be seen below...