Chris Jericho Hypes up His AEW Fyter Fest Match With Orange Cassidy as One of His Best Ever

The Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy feud has been one of the highlights of AEW programming in recent weeks, and the two will finally clash on Wednesday night during the second night of the Fyter Fest event. The match itself was taped last week, and during his latest Saturday Night Special live stream Jericho was asked about the match. The former WWE Undisputed Champion had nothing but praise for Cassidy, saying the two put on one of the best matches of his career.

"We taped it last week," Jericho said (h/t Wrestling Inc for transcript). "It's one of the best matches I've ever had. Really, really enjoyed it. It's definitely worth checking out. Orange is great. He really is. He's a great performer and when first came into the business - I've heard about him, was not a fan because of his gimmick. I think he really proved me wrong. I realized, 'Holy smokes, he is actually a great wrestler.' Great performer. He did the unthinkable."

"He definitely made it by doing something different. Like I said last week on Dynamite, the late Brian Pillman told me, 'If you want to make it in wrestling, you have to do something that has never been done before.' Orange did that. Congratulations. As soon as I pulled my head out of my a—, I realized this guy is unique. He's different, he's great, and I became a big fan. I really, really am excited for this Wednesday."

The feud between the pair started when when Jericho tried to call out Mike Tyson again, only for Cassidy to respond and make Jericho and the rest of The Inner Circle look silly as they failed to try and hit him. Jericho got some revenge with a sneak attack on Cassidy that resulted in him bashing him across the head with a sack of oranges. The two came to blows once again two weeks ago, resulting in Cassidy driving Jericho through a table.

Here's what AEW has planned fo Fyter Fest Night Two:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SCU

Nyla Rose vs. TBD

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

FTR & The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade and The Lucha Brothers

And here's what NXT has planned for the second night of the Great American Bash:

NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

Street Fight: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae

Drake Maverick, Fandango and Tyler Breeze vs. El Legado del Fantasma

Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

