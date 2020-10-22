More Details About Chris Jericho and MJF's Musical Performance From AEW Dynamite

✖

The "Le Dinner Debonair" segment between Chris Jericho and MJF took an unexpected turn on this week's AEW Dynamite when the pair suddenly broke out into a musical number complete with choreography and dancing girls. The segment was praised by fans watching along at home on social media and fellow wrestlers have started to throw in their two cents about it, so it's time to take a closer look at the segment. The song the pair were singing was "Me and My Shadow," famously performed by the Rat Pack's Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

Chris Jericho addressed the live crowd after Dynamite was over and revealed the pair were working until 2 a.m. Wednesday morning getting it done, and the final product wasn't complete until minutes before the episode started.

"We filmed last night until about 2 a.m. So you never know what's going to happen on live TV, but you buckle up, you get the job done, you put on a great show and make sure you guys always have fun," Jericho said.

For Le Dinner Debonair, @IAmJericho & @The_MJF stayed up until 2am today filming. It was done 20 minutes before air. Incredible work. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SQfQIXGuOd — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) October 22, 2020

Both Jericho and Friedman took to social media after the show to praise their own segment, with "Le Champion" going so far as to say it was 'The Greatest Moment in Wrestling History."

View this post on Instagram The greatest moment in wrestling history occurred tonight.... #LeDinnerDebonair @aewontnt A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Oct 22, 2020 at 12:42am PDT

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho explained how the creative process between AEW and WWE differs.

"WWE, they always have to go through a system of Vince and then whoever's in Vince's ear last, which might change his mind for something you just said earlier," he said. "There's still a lot of sneaky, stinky political machinations there," Jericho explained. "Here at AEW, I'm expected to do that, and I'm expected to come up with s—. I'm expected to give my opinions. I'm expected to do what I can to make the show better, knowing that everything I'm coming up with comes from that attitude."

