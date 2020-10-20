Chris Jericho Explains How AEW's Creative Process is Different From WWE

✖

Chris Jericho recently gave an interview with Chris Van Vliet in which he was asked to compare the creative process between AEW and WWE. Since the company first launched, AEW has made it clear that they won't hire any writers to make scripts for the wrestlers, and "Le Champion" explained just how DIY the company is when it comes to writing promos.

"Everything you've seen basically since the beginning of the Cody angle, which was back in, I guess, mid-October, was written by me or written with Cody [Rhodes] and Tony [Khan]," Jericho said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "With me, the whole thing with Orange Cassidy in 14 weeks; that was all my stuff. I send it in, get some suggestions, reconfigure a few things. But, I mean, all of it, Mimosa Mayhem, I don't think I would ever be able to think of that there [in WWE]. Maybe I would have, but the point is, I'm on a roll now and I've got collaborators that appreciate my vision, and nobody f— with it. That's the best thing."

He then explained how most wrestlers are expected to bring their own creative direction and storylines to the table. Since signing with the company Jericho has main-evented multiple pay-per-views, held the AEW World Champion for six months and leads the Inner Circle faction.

"WWE, they always have to go through a system of Vince and then whoever's in Vince's ear last, which might change his mind for something you just said earlier," he said. "There's still a lot of sneaky, stinky political machinations there," Jericho explained. "Here at AEW, I'm expected to do that, and I'm expected to come up with s—. I'm expected to give my opinions. I'm expected to do what I can to make the show better, knowing that everything I'm coming up with comes from that attitude."

He also speculated that his instantly meme-able line "A Little Bit of the Bubbly" would have been cut if he tried to say it in WWE.

This week's AEW Dynamite will continue the build to the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 7. Check out the full card below, which includes a steak dinner segment (Le Dinner Debonaire) between Jericho and MJF: