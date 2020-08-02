Chris Jericho Names the Five Wrestlers He Wants AEW to Sign

Chris Jericho hosted the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special live stream on Saturday night in which he was asked about the future of AEW. "Le Champion" was one of the first big names to officially sign with the company, and he was asked if he could name five wrestlers from around the world he'd like to see AEW sign. He started off with Cesaro, saying that, "I think Cesaro in AEW would be one of our top guys," (h/t Wrestling Inc.). He then narrowed his list down to five, selecting Roman Reigns and Ricochet from WWE, New Japan's Will Ospreay and Ricochet and Impact Wrestling executive vice president Don Callis.

Obviously bringing those five in would cause a seismic shift in the wrestling world, but the odds of them all happening are incredibly slim. Reigns has been a pillar of WWE for years and, while he hasn't been on television since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, he's not going anywhere. Ricochet has plenty of history with guys on the AEW roster and he hasn't reached main event status in WWE (yet) like many fans hoped, but it's unknown how many years he has on his current contract.

Ibushi is reportedly locked in with New Japan until February 2021, and given how close he's been to the main event picture recently (he won last year's G1 Climax) he might stick with them. Ospreay reportedly has a few years left on his deal and has stated numerous times in interviews that he wants to make his mark with New Japan. Finally, there's Callis, one of Jericho's good friends in the business. The man formerly known as Cyrus the Virus was first brought in as an EVP for Impact alongside Scot D'Amore in late 2017 and has also worked as a color commentator.

Here's everything AEW has booked for this week's AEW Dynamite:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Cody Rhodes & Matt Cardona vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks and FTR vs. Brodie Lee, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Five, 10 and Colt Cabana

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.