Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Aug. 5 Episodes

All Elite Wrestling and NXT have both announced loaded lineups for their respective Aug. 5 episodes. On the NXT side, another NXT North American Championship qualifier will take place as Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and NXT UK's Ridge Holland battle in a triple threat, Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai face off to determine who gets the next shot at Io Shirai and Imperium defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against the multi-time former champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Meanwhile, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will put his title on the line against Darby Allin, FTR will join forces with The Elite to face six members of The Dark Order and Matt Cardona will make his AEW debut when he teams with Cody Rhodes.

