Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Aug. 5 Episodes
All Elite Wrestling and NXT have both announced loaded lineups for their respective Aug. 5 episodes. On the NXT side, another NXT North American Championship qualifier will take place as Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and NXT UK's Ridge Holland battle in a triple threat, Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai face off to determine who gets the next shot at Io Shirai and Imperium defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against the multi-time former champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.
Meanwhile, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will put his title on the line against Darby Allin, FTR will join forces with The Elite to face six members of The Dark Order and Matt Cardona will make his AEW debut when he teams with Cody Rhodes.
Which show are you more excited for? Let us know down in the comments!
AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
.@DarbyAllin brings back an old friend!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020
Rewatch #AEWDynamite via the @tntdrama app or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ccswk2jlV9
NXT Tag Team Championships: Imperium vs. Undisputed Era
Confirmed for next week’s #WWENXT:
Imperium will defend the Tag Team Championships against The Undisputed ERA. pic.twitter.com/OkFDCLZGuO— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 30, 2020
The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and FTR vs. The Dark Order
NEXT WEEK‼️‼️ on #AEWDynamite from https://t.co/NCjjtslEgP pic.twitter.com/nQmHDmAMJN— FITE (@FiteTV) July 30, 2020
NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland
"There is no scenario where I don't see myself walking out of #NXTTakeOver XXX as the NEW #NorthAmericanChampion."@ArcherOfInfamy battles @ONEYLORCAN & @RidgeWWE in a #TripleThreat qualifier NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/USMiyGwBcn— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 30, 2020
Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver
NEXT WEEK ON #AEWDYNAMITE! LET’S DO THIS @CodyRhodes! @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/L8mo03u3BV— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 30, 2020
NXT Women's Championship No.1 Contender: Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota
Confirmed for next week’s #WWENXT:
Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai will do battle to determine the number one contender to Io Shirai’s NXT Women’s Championship. pic.twitter.com/4i2IVt0RWU— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 30, 2020
MJF Speech
I am your humble public servant please sound off below on the changes you’d like to see in @AEWrestling under Dictator Jon Moxley’s reign of terror. #MJF2020 #NotMyChampion— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 30, 2020
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Debate
