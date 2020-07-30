Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite's Aug. 5 Episodes

By Connor Casey

All Elite Wrestling and NXT have both announced loaded lineups for their respective Aug. 5 episodes. On the NXT side, another NXT North American Championship qualifier will take place as Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and NXT UK's Ridge Holland battle in a triple threat, Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai face off to determine who gets the next shot at Io Shirai and Imperium defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against the multi-time former champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Meanwhile, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will put his title on the line against Darby Allin, FTR will join forces with The Elite to face six members of The Dark Order and Matt Cardona will make his AEW debut when he teams with Cody Rhodes.

Which show are you more excited for? Let us know down in the comments!

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

prevnext

NXT Tag Team Championships: Imperium vs. Undisputed Era

prevnext

The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and FTR vs. The Dark Order

prevnext

NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland

prevnext

Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

prevnext

NXT Women's Championship No.1 Contender: Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota

prevnext

MJF Speech

prevnext

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Debate

View this post on Instagram

You wanted more of the #DemoGod @orangecassidy? Well you got it....prepare to be embarrassed and silenced for good! #AEWDynamite

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of