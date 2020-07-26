Chris Jericho Addresses the Possibility of Going Back to WWE

✖

Chris Jericho's jump to All Elite Wrestling was one of the company's biggest moves during its first year as a promotion. Jericho's decision came as a shock to many considering the number of years he had spent with WWE, and as the months passed and more information about his decision it came, it looked as though Vince McMahon had simply let "Le Champion" slip through his fingers. And while Jericho has taken his fair share of shots at WWE both on AEW Dynamite and in interviews, he's always spoken about McMahon and the company with a certain level of respect.

During his latest Saturday Night Special on his YouTube page, Jericho was asked if he'd ever go back to WWE. The former Undisputed WWE Champion made it sound like there was no chance.

"It's not going to happen," Jericho said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I really enjoy being in AEW. I loved my time in WWE, I love Vince McMahon, I learned a lot. I had a lot of fun, but listen, you can't stay in the same place forever.You become stagnant if you do and I think you need to push yourself to do something new. The fact that AEW was live without a net when I first showed up and all of us have done such a great job of promoting this brand and promoting this company."

Back in May Jericho gave an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, where he described the backstage rivalry he had with Triple H.

"I think there were guys, in the past, that I had issues with," Jericho said. "I mean Triple H is one of them. He'll tell you the same. In the early 2000's, we didn't have much [fondness] for each other, but we always had great matches, and I think that's one of the reasons why.

"We just had this professional rivalry, maybe a bit of a personal dislike [for each other]. But fast forward five, six, seven years, you get to be older and wiser and think back. Why did we have so many problems? Why did we hate each other? Why didn't we like each other? And now we're friends," he added. "I think there's a lot of professional rivalry when you're young full of vim and vigor as they say. It happens in rock and roll bands all the time. Bands will break up, and 10 years later, they'll get back together like why did we waste 10 years of our lives not playing together?"

