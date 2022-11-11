AEW's Chris Jericho Thinks Logan Paul's Wrestling Success is Good for Business

Logan Paul has been quite impressive since signing with WWE, delivering on the microphone and in the ring, especially when you consider that he's only on his third wrestling match. The praise continued after his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, and during an interview with Howie Mandel AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was asked about Paul's rise in the wrestling world. Jericho thinks it's great and feels the attention and spotlight he brings is good for business.

"I think it's great. I think it's awesome. Anytime you can get somebody from the outside world coming into wrestling and put a spotlight on it, it's great. Logan Paul is good for the business because it gets more eyeballs onto the show for people who might not watch wrestling or boxing. It's smart," Jericho said.

Not everyone seems to be thrilled when people from outside of wrestling take on such a prominent role in storylines and in the ring, especially when they get off to as hot a start as Paul has, but Jericho doesn't pay that much attention and feels like this kind of thing only brings more eyes to the product.

"If [other wrestlers] aren't happy with it, they don't understand business. The most important thing is selling tickets. That's the most important thing. I don't care if it's Logan Paul, Howie Mandel, or the return of Steve Austin or whatever it may be. It's stuntcasting. If it works, it's fine with me," Jericho said.

"There are always going to be people who are going to be angry that Logan Paul is in wrestling but if it works, you can't worry about the people who are getting angry because they probably don't understand," Jericho said. "They're probably younger guys. For me, I understand what it's like to travel between worlds and the animosity you get from that from some people who will never get it. That's fine, you just deal with that. You can't worry about people that don't like you. All I worry about is people that do like me and making new fans."

H/T Fightful