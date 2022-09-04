AEW All Out Predictions: Punk vs. Moxley II, Joker Surprise, First Trios Champions

AEW's All Out pay-per-view returns to the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates (Chicago), Illinois on Sunday night. This year's event is headlined by a rematch for the AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and hometown hero CM Punk. Other bouts include the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, a four-way bout for the interim AEW Women's World Championship match, a Casino Ladder Match and a tag title bout between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed. But how many titles will change hands? Is there a way to book the Moxley/Punk match that will satisfy everyone? Is this where MJF finally returns? We've assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down those questions and more. Check out their predictions below!

Should CM Punk Redeem Himself and Beat Jon Moxley In Their Rematch (Photo: AEW) Connor Casey: For the first time I can remember, AEW have booked themselves into a corner when it comes to the world championship. I get what Tony Khan was trying to do by taking a different approach and if everything had played out over the span of two months instead of two weeks it likely would've been better received. But now just about every option will be met with negative reactions from portions of the fanbase. If Moxley squashes him again, you'll anger the fans in the arena. If Moxley wins again but it takes 30 minutes, critics will go "Why did it take him so long this time?" If Punk wins you'll keep the arena crowd happy but fans at home will ask why Mox was able to squash him the first time. The only solution that makes the most sense is a Punk heel turn, which I fear they won't do. It shouldn't play out this way, but Punk will likely win in about 25 minutes. Matt Aguilar: Well, I don't think he should redeem himself in the babyface sense, as at this point Punk needs to go full-heel to get me engaged again. I do think he should win the Title, but it's time to have some fun and be the evil mastermind Punk we've known in the past. There are plenty of faces in AEW who need a good villain, and Punk is always better on the mic when he's really allowed to cut loose. Liam Crowley: Yes. I love Moxley both as a character and as a champion, but the potential storyline between Punk and MJF for the title is too rich not to tell here. Give Punk the conquering victory in his hometown a la Money in the Bank 2011 and set the stage for the roles to be reversed on him later that month. Nick Valdez: Nope! I'm over CM Punk! It's time for him to go home and be a family man. Tim Adams: No, but he will anyway. I thought the whole promo on Dynamite this week between CM Punk and his trainer was corny, but the Chicago crowd will eat it up. Punk eventually has to lose a match in Chicago. If AEW treated the winner of the Casino Ladder Match like WWE does Money in the Bank, then MJF would win the Ladder Match to start the show, and then cash in on CM Punk to close the night and upset Chicago's own to end All Out. Charlie Ridgely: There's no way Punk is losing this match. He's the most popular name in the entire company and there were likely plans for him to have a long title reign before he injured his foot. All of the strangeness of that Moxley squashing and Punk questioning his future wouldn't make any sense in the build-up to another loss. Did you notice that AEW didn't put up a single piece of "Undisputed Champion Jon Moxley" merch after he won last Wednesday? There's only one reason not to capitalize on your most prestigious title being unified, and that's because you know it's going to be given to an even more popular star 10 days later. Christian Hoffer: Meh. I'm pretty much over CM Punk in AEW. Between the backstage drama and his pretty lackluster in-ring performance since his return, I honestly felt that Moxley squashing him was a much-needed out for what is going to be an underwhelming title run. Sadly, CM Punk is going over at All Out. Hopefully, it coincides with a heel turn because "snake in the grass" Punk is much better than the puppy dog eyes version we're getting right now.

Who Is "The Joker" in the Casino Ladder Match? Who Is Actually Winning The Match? Connor: Samoa Joe. There were reports recently that he was on his way back to TV and one of the best ways to salvage the lukewarm reception to Punk's win is the promise of reigniting his classic rivalry with Joe. I know the big speculation is MJF, but you have to do some pretty big mental gymnastics to make sense of him being awarded the spot after his last TV appearance. Matt: As Charlie said, anyone but MJF will be met with some disappointment. It won't be their fault either, but hopefully, it's MJF and fans get that fun return moment. Liam: The story writes itself: MJF enters as the Joker, maybe even in a worked shoot style vibe of him laying out the "real" Joker backstage. MJF comes out to a massive ovation, runs wild for a bit, and takes down the chip. At the end of the night, after Punk wins the world title, MJF comes out to confront him, revealing his AEW contract now expires on September 21st, the date of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, which takes place in his hometown (New York City, Long Island, sorta kinda). The Salt of the Earth tells Punk he's cashing in his title shot at that show, and vows to leave the company with the AEW Title. Nick: The Joker will ultimately win, and I also hope it's MJF. There's been a severe vacuum of personality since he's been away, so now is the perfect time to shake things up and have him come back! Tim: Well "The Joker" is of course going to win, and again, all signs point to MJF making his AEW return. Maybe he and Tony Khan worked out whatever financial issues were frustrating MJF? Having him go on to face CM Punk and win his first AEW World Championship is a money-making storyline that's too juicy to pass up. Charlie: It's the Internet's fault, but any answers to these questions that aren't "Maxwell Jacob Friedman" will feel disappointing. Of the competitors, six are taking part in the match with their closest ally at their side. Claudio and Wheeler Yuta are both carrying ROH titles already and do we really think they would give a title shot to Dante Martin? MJF and Punk in a title program could rival their previous feud. Hoffer: How close is Darius Martin to a return? Honestly, he's the only name who would make sense given the layout of this match that isn't MJF. Realistically, it's MJF's spot and MJF's match to win.

Who Wins the Interim Women's Championship? (Photo: AEW) Connor: If reports are to be believed, Toni Storm was going to win the women's title back when it was a one-on-one match with Thunder Rosa. It was a good plan then and it still is now. Matt: IT'S TONI TIME SON! Storm was always the frontrunner and while AEW could throw a curveball here, it's Storm's time to run with the AEW Women's World Championship. Liam: Considering Toni was reportedly scheduled to beat Rosa originally, it only makes sense that she captures the interim title here. I would personally prefer to see Hayter, but smart money is on Storm. Nick: Honestly, just give it to Baker again. Hayter winning would lead to some fun stories, but so would Baker. It's best to just stick with a proven commodity like Baker or Shida. Tim: All signs have pointed to Toni Storm, so why think otherwise? Hikaru Shida would be a wildcard, but at Toni Storm appears to have all the momentum on her side. Charlie: There are cases to be made for all four of these women. Shida was an incredible champion. Britt Baker remains one of AEW's biggest homegrown names. Hayter and Toni Storm are among the next in line, due for some big pushes. I'm going with Toni Storm, simply because I think she was already going to beat Thunder Rosa in the title match that was originally planned. Hoffer: Toni Storm probably wins this, although I'd much rather see Hayter win or be next in line. Shida is great as well and was arguably the best champion AEW has had in the Women's division. Basically, I want anyone but Britt Baker to win this thing. Baker is toxic to the title picture and I think having her feud with Jade would be much better for both of them.

Will This Be Where Jade Cargill Finally Drops the TBS Championship? (Photo: AEW) Connor: It's the best time to do it. Jade is a bonafide star and needs to eventually turn her attention to the world championship. Given her pedigree and outstanding in-ring ability, Athena is a great pick to hand Cargill her first loss without having her lose too much momentum. Matt: It's time for Jade to move on to the next chapter of her AEW career, and that means getting in the mix for the AEW Women's World Championship. I think she's gone as far as she can go with the TBS Championship, and this title will also be the perfect next step in Athena's AEW ascent, so it's a win-win. Liam: Nope. Until there's a clear path for Jade to the AEW Women's Title, she should continue to dominate with the TBS Championship. Considering the main women's belt is crowning an interim champion and that woman will likely hold it until Thunder Rosa is healthy for a unification match, do not risk cooling Jade off by having her lose her first match here. Beyond all those outside factors, Athena is not the woman to dethrone her. She's a fantastic wrestler with an awe-inspiring move-set, but her booking has been lackluster. If this program was built better I'd feel more confident, but for now don't fix what's not broken. Nick: Better not be! Cargill should just win forever! It's getting to the point where it's starting to make no sense that she has no claim to the main championship too! She should be wearing two titles right now! Tim: Nope! Athena will give Jade Cargill a valiant effort, but the undefeated streak will continue after All Out. They can have some other rematches on event-themed Dynamites, for which Jade will also come out on top. I'm not sure who will ultimately defeat Jade; it's probably someone not in AEW yet. Charlie: I think so. Athena's program with Jade faltered a bit in the last month with all of the injuries but she still feels like the first challenger who could realistically end Jade's reign. Plus, Athena winning simply sets Jade up to make a run at the Women's World Championship. Hoffer: Originally, the TBS title was Kris Statlander's to win. But since Statlander is down again, it's time to let the TBS Champion elevate its challengers and the women's division as a whole and that's something that's not going to happen with Jade as Champion. Let Jade make a move on the Women's World Championship and let Athena do what she does best: put on banger matches.

The Elite or Hangman & The Dark Order — Who Becomes the First Trios Champions? Connor: When it comes to the Hangman/Omega/Young Bucks storyline, AEW doesn't miss. I don't think time will be any exception, as Hangman, Silver and Reynolds will win because their friendship is stronger than The Elite's. Matt: I love Silver and I'm not a fan of the Bucks, so I would love to say The Dark Order. That said, it will probably be The Elite. You don't bring Omega back in time for this tournament and with these Titles as the prize and not seal the deal, right? Liam: It has to be The Elite. Putting the titles on the trio that essentially birthed the company immediately legitimizes the division, and I don't think Dark Order has that in them. Sure, it would make a fun moment and the Chicago crowd would be hot, but the momentum would fizzle out shortly after. AEW does love a good underdog babyface to be an inaugural champion, just look at Riho and SCU, but neither of those title reigns were memorable. Pulling for Kenny and the Bucks to bring this thing home. Nick: The Elite makes sense as they are really the only "true" three-man team left, and it would be a good way to buy more time for Kenny Omega. He doesn't look 100% just yet, so best to protect him and still keep him important in this way. Tim: An actual three-man team should be the first Trios champions, which means the win needs to go to The Elite. Plus, it doesn't look like Kenny Omega is ready to compete in singles action just yet, so he can be protected by teaming with the Young Bucks to defend their championship. Charlie: The trios belts were made for Kenny and the Bucks to win them, but Hangman and Dark Order winning creates so many more meaningful stories right now. You really can't go wrong either way. Hoffer: The Dark Order need the win a lot more than the Elite do. If Adam Cole's Undisputed Elite were closer to being at full strength, I think the argument could be made to put the belts on the Elite. But since that storyline is on hold, give the Dark Order a much-needed championship run and renewed relevancy and then immediately put them into feuds with Andrade Family Office and House of Black.