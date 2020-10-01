AEW Star CIMA Suffers Multiple Injuries in Traffic Accident

✖

AEW wrestler and Oriental Wrestling Entertainment president CIMA took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal he had recently been in a traffic accident. The Japanese star wrote (translated), "I'm sorry for your concern. The day before yesterday, I was injured in a traffic accident while riding a bicycle. The diagnosis results are as follows. Head injury, facial contusion, nasal fracture, left wrist joint contusion, right hand contusion, neck contusion, lumbar contusion. Thank you for always supporting me."

CIMA has not appeared on AEW programming in any capacity since February, though he is still listed on All Elite Wrestling's website as a member of the roster. His highest-profile match in the company when he lost to Kenny Omega at the 2019 Fight for the Fallen event. We here at ComicBook wish him a speedy recovery.

Next week's AEW Dynamite will serve as the "30 Years of Jericho" celebration, commemorating Chris Jericho's three decades in the professional wrestling business. Check out the card (so far) for the show below:

AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee vs. Cody Rhodes (Dog Collar Match)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Hybrid 2 (Brush With Greatness)

FTW Championship: Brian Cage vs. Will Hobbs

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Chaos Project