AEW’s CM Punk Confirms He Still Hates Hulk Hogan

CM Punk has made it no secret in the past that he’s not a fan of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. There’s a famous interview Punk gave in 2011 where he compared meeting Hogan and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, saying that “The Texas Rattlesnake” always treated him like a friend and equal while Hogan would not give him the time of day. His opinion was only made worse by Hogan’s leaked sex tape scandal and the racist diatribe Hogan made while on camera. Punk told Windy City Live back in 2019, “I wasn’t a Hogan guy [growing up,” Punk said. “I’ve met him, and like him even less now. F— him.”

Punk was on the Rasslin’ podcast this week with Brandon Walker, where he once again tore into “The Hulkster.” He said (h/t Fightful), “It’s like the kids say, there is levels to this, and you don’t know until you ascend to those levels. One of the things I’ve always hated about the wrestling business is it seems that people — there are exceptions to the rule, some people are good about it — there have always been people who have gotten to a certain level and they are almost taught, and the culture is fostered for them to believe that they need to make sure nobody else gets to that level. They don’t want anyone to ‘steal their spot.’ Throwing my name in the hat with someone like Steve Austin, who arguably is the biggest star the business has ever seen. A lot of this is subjective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can make the argument that Hulk Hogan is a bigger star than Steve Austin. Then you look at business periods and eras and box office receipts and all that other stuff,” Punk continued. “I think Hogan is a piece of s—, so obviously I’m like ‘Steve Austin, yeah.’ What it feels like, I don’t have the words to describe. I know what I feel like is, I want to help everyone on the AEW roster f—ing get there.”

Check out the full lineup for AEW Grand Slam below, which kicks off with tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

Dynamite (Wednesday)

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF

Rampage (Friday)