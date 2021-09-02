✖

CM Punk delivered his first Go To Sleep since arriving in AEW on this week's AEW Dynamite, planting Jeff Park after 2.0 and Daniel Garcia interrupted his promo. Punk was talking about his upcoming debut against Darby Allin when the three heels hit the ring and attacked him, prompting Allin and Sting to make the save. The three men all hit their respective finishers before Sting cut a promo, declaring he would not be ringside for Sunday's Punk vs. Allin match at All Out out of respect to both men.

After his arrival on the Aug. 20 episode of AEW Rampage, Punk confirmed he would be working full-time for the Jacksonville-based promotion going forward. Though he hasn't wrestled an official match since leaving WWE in 2014, Punk and AEW president Tony Khan confirmed that had been talking for years prior to his return to the business.

"I'll go ahead and spoil that, I've been talking to Tony for probably a year and a half," Punk said in a post-show media conference call. "Some girls are easier to get into bed, I am not. I need to be wined and dined. And that's not, 'oh I need more money and less dates.' It was literally just talking to Tony, getting to know him. The more people that he employed that I knew, I'd ask questions, they'd tell me things. I've been in the game for a few minutes, so I've (promoters before). I've seen, I think I've tracked it since the downfall of ECW, every six months to a year somebody pops up (saying), 'I have money, we're going to have TV, we're going to use all the ECW guys.' This is not a slight on Tony at all, it's more of a slight on me being a paranoid, neurotic, anxiety-ridden, very careful person.

Check out the full lineup for Sunday's All Out event below: