CM Punk Questions How Many Championships AEW Should Have

All Elite Wrestling has built up an impressive roster in its first two years on TNT, and so far the young promotion has four recognized championships to its name — the AEW World Champion, the AEW Women’s World Championship, the TNT Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The company recently announced a second women’s title, the TBS Championship, will be officially introduced at the start of 2022 and belts from other companies like the IWGP United States, NWA Women’s and AAA Tag Team titles have all been defended on AEW programming. There’s even been rumors of a trios championship getting introduced in the near future.

But with that all being said, AEW newcomer CM Punk isn’t as excited about AEW having more titles as some fans might be. He explained on My Mom’s Basement this week (h/t Fightful), “…I think if everybody has a title and if everybody’s a champion that nobody’s a champion, you know, I think you got to be really careful with that. I think the TBS Title’s even pushing it, you know, there’s already a women’s title. Do we have the depth in the women’s division? Do we have the depth in the men’s division, to have a secondary title? I think we’ve been doing pretty good so far. I think Miro brought a lot of credibility to that [TNT] belt and stabilized it, and obviously, Kenny Omega is the AEW Champion.

“It’s kind of a touchy subject,” he continued. “I know in 2021 everybody wants to really extol the virtues of women’s wrestling and this isn’t a knock, I married a women’s wrestler, you know? I just wonder if we have the personnel to support a secondary or a title that’s on even footing with the Women’s Title. I just don’t know.”

Prior to All Out, Tony Khan hosted a media conference call and talked about how he views the TNT Championship as more than just a mere midcard title.

“It’s not a midcard championship,” Khan said. “The only people that have held it are Cody, Brodie Lee (rest in peace), Darby Allin and Miro. I’m not booking it like a midcard championship, I’m booking as a top championship that stars hold.

“That is the key to the championship is none of the champions have been a stretch,” he continued. “In thermodynamics, heat is passed from a warmer body to a cooler body. If you have a hot belt and you take a cold wrestler and you say ‘I can heat this guy up by putting the belt on him,’ the problem with that is that you cool off the belt. So the key to this belt from the beginning it’s been hot matches, hot issues, been pushed on television and the champion has always been a protected star.”