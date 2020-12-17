Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes Give First Comments About Pregnancy After AEW Dynamite Announcement

✖

Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes broke the news during this week's AEW Dynamite that the two are expecting their first child in 2021. Shortly after the announcement PEOPLE Magazine released a new photoshoot of the two, with Brandi commenting on the monumental news. The two got married in September 2013 and have worked side-by-side since Brandi returned to WWE as an announcer in 2013. The two both departed from the company in May 2016.

"Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news," Brandi told the outlet. "We've had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter."

Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

"We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now," she added. "It's surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in."

Cody then commented on Twitter the following morning.

I hope he/she looks like their Momma’ - I’m so acutely in love with Brandi and I’m very proud of her. https://t.co/T2AXQ64CCu — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 17, 2020

Rhodes has stated in numerous interviews that he wants to stop his in-ring career once he turns 40 in five years, then start up a career in politics while continuing to work for AEW.

"I'm 35, and I said I only wanted to wrestle for five more years. I have political aspirations," Rhodes told Bleacher Report back in November. "I would love to run for the Senate in the great state of Georgia. I want to help with the sphere of influence I have created."

Rhodes has often spoken publicly about his relationship with his wife, including a lengthy post back in January.

"I love my Wife, and I have since the 2nd date we ever went on...but this isn't that giddy honeymoon phase love I'm talking about. This is a formal and respected extension of my own body," Rhodes wrote. "She was introduced and thrust into an environment by marriage that looking back on and she'd known the road ahead, she might have declined ha. It is never easy being the son or daughter of a public persona, particularly one that shares your field and has had high success. That pales in comparison I think to marrying into it and immediately, without training-wheels, being judged and held to a standard almost beyond comprehension.

"I've only seen a handful who works so hard at their job, who constantly muses over it...and chases the impossible as a performer...satisfaction," he continued. "She has not tried to change me, and a lot of me is f—ed up. She waits til' the end of every show, because even after everybody is gone I will sign and take pictures around the corral until literal building staff flickers the lights, she doesn't resort to dramatics when accidents occur and I come up off the ground with a crimson mask and likely a wound that'll last for some time but she instead takes my hand and sits with a rigid smile as I get stitched up, because she knows we will be here again...and again."