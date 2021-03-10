Cody Rhodes Explains How NXT Moving to Tuesday Nights Would Affect AEW

✖

Reports have been out since the start of the month that NXT is on the verge of jumping from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network. That move would give All Elite Wrestling's weekly AEW Dynamite show the chance to run unopposed on a consistent basis for the first time since the company launch, effectively ending the "Wednesday Night Wars" that have been around since October 2019.

But what does that actually mean for AEW as a company? Cody Rhodes broke it down while speaking with Austen Lane on ESPN690's Action Sports Jax this week.

"I think my answer changes a lot," Rhodes said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "There was a fun nature to the Wednesday Night War that plenty of people took very seriously, but if we're being honest and again, not trying to sound braggadocious, this is a just a run-through," Rhodes pointed out. "We have destroyed them for over a year now in that space, and them leaving, perhaps that opens up a different viewership for us on Wednesday's, but we're not reactionary to their booking.

"We're not going to change anything we do with what they decide to do on Wednesday's or not, and also, there's a lot of smart people who work for WWE and perhaps they're planning something else. Maybe it's going to be Wednesday night RAW for all I know. I'm not assuming that their white flag on moving to Tuesday nights is a true white flag. I'm gonna kind of wait and see myself, and in the interim, all we're going to do is continue to come up with good content, great stories and try to make new kings and queens on our roster.

"You'd be surprised. If you're ever backstage at AEW, no one's talking about our competition as far as how it affects our job that night. We're talking about how much we love or are excited to do what we're about to do, and that won't change."

