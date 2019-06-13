AEW’s Cody Rhodes Gives His Thoughts on Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Breath of the Wild Sequel

Cody Rhodes is best known for being an executive vice president and star wrestler for the budding pro wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling. But the “American Nightmare” is also known for being a die-hard fan of the Legend of Zelda video game series, so much so that he wrestled for years with the Triforce logo on his gear and has it tattooed on his ring finger.

Rhodes spoke with ComicBook.com hours after the Nintendo Direct presentation at E3, and before he spoke about AEW he gave his thoughts on the upcoming games in the franchise. Nintendo’s presentation ended with the shocking announcement that a direct sequel to the hit Nintendo Switch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, was in development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m excited that it’s listed as a sequel,” Rhodes said. “Especially if you like checking the Hyrule Historia, and just the timeline and the mess that it is. It’s cool that we know right out of the gate this is a sequel.

“I think Breath of the Wild was amazing,” he continued. “The one negative I saw people might have is perhaps they wanted a bit more story or it might be even be a positive, it was so good they wanted to know more. But now we’re following the same Link, and Zelda, and through Hyrule. The trailer looked pretty ghastly so I’m excited for it.”

In the meantime, Nintendo is schedule to release The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 20. The game is a remake of 1993 version that released back in August 1993 on the original Game Boy.

“I’m also incredibly excited for Link’s Awakening though. That’s a piece of gaming history,” Rhodes said. “… I know in the trailer you see this actual [array] of Goombas in a Zelda game, which was such a crazy thing at the time when it came out for the Game Boy. I’m excited. It’s a good time to be a Zelda fan.

“Link’s Awakening was … I feel like it’s a special breed of the Zelda,” he continued. “Everything with the Wind Fish, the concepts, [it’s] a rather dark game for a kid or maybe just like a dark finale. It reminds me a little bit of Majora’s Mask, it dealt with a bit of the time and the fact that these people were, in Link’s Awakening, this whole experience of this island, everything’s going to go away if he [the Wind Fish] wakes up. It’s a cool lesson, you know? It’s almost like a nice parable and lesson for the youth. Just about time and how precious it is. It came through the medium of the video game.”

Rhodes’ next match in AEW will be against Darby Allin at the Fyter Fest event in Daytona Beach on June 29.

Photo: AEW/James Musselwhite