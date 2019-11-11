Photo: Cody Rhodes Shows off Nasty Injury From His AEW Full Gear Match With Chris Jericho

Cody Rhodes sadly came up short at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night when he took on Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship. Instead of a shiny new title belt, the only Rhodes walked away with was a nasty gash on his forehead, which was caused by an unfortunate spot midway through the match. Much like the old WCW pay-per-views, the entrance ramp for Full Gear was elevated so that the walkway extended all the way out the edge of the ring. So when Rhodes tossed Jericho over the top rope onto the ramp he saw it as a opportunity to hit him with a suicide dive.

Unfortunately for him, Jericho rolled out of the way and left Rhodes to land on the metal platform face-first. The nasty spot went viral on social media, which led to AEW giving an update on Rhodes health the following morning along with a gnarly photo of Rhodes’ injured forehead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#MedicalUpdate on @CodyRhodes 8 stitches and a costochondral separation. He is not cleared for in ring action at this time. pic.twitter.com/8eOoJvTOyt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

Rhodes hasn’t been cleared for this week’s AEW Dynamite in Nashville, but he’s likely got a target in mind once he’s healthy enough to compete. Late in the match Jericho locked in the Liontamer submission, causing MJF to throw in the towel from ringside. At first it looked like Friedman was just concerned for his close friend, but once Rhodes made his way back to his feet the cocky young star turned heel and kicked him right in the groin.

Neither Rhodes nor MJF have addressed what happened on social media since the loss. Rhodes added a special stipulation prior to the event where if he lost to Jericho, he’d never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.

In a media conference call a day before Full Gear, Rhodes hinted that another championship might be on its way to AEW television.

“It’s very possible in the next month or so there will be a prize of some sorts for the guys rising through the ranks,” Rhodes said. “I would never consider it a midcard title.”

Jericho cut a promo after his win on Saturday night, calling out AEW’s ranking system for not putting himself and Sammy Guevara at the top of the tag team division after winning just one match. AEW responded by booking an AEW World Tag Team Championship match for this week’s Dynamite, featuring SCU vs. Jericho and Guevara.