Wrestling Fans Are Still Raving About Cody Rhodes’ AEW Dynamite Promo

By now you’ve probably seen Cody Rhodes’ emotional promo from this week’s AEW Dynamite. But just in case you haven’t, here’s the quick rundown. Rhodes kicks things off by listing some great wrestlers from the past, including his own father Dusty Rhodes, who famously (or infamously, depending on who you ask) worked as both wrestlers and bookers during their time in the squared circle. Rhodes is in that same spot now as an executive vice president for AEW, so to address the critics he decided to add a special stipulation to his upcoming match with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at Full Gear — if he loses, he will never challenge for the title again.
Rhodes then turned his attention to Jericho, flipping his comments about Rhodes being raised with “a silver spoon” in his mouth by pointing out how Chris is the son of famous NHL player Ted Irvine. He promised that he would win on Saturday night, and that he would do it not just for himself but for the fans and the entire Rhodes family.
Wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers were utterly floored by Rhodes’ promo, and by Thursday morning it was still receiving praise on social media
💥 @CodyRhodes just killed that F’n interview 💥 this promo from the heart is what makes @AEWonTNT the difference💥 its the shit 💥 it’s what makes @AEWrestling special 💥 Great job my brother 💎 #codyannouncement @TheBrandiRhodes #Bang #PositivelyUnstoppable DDP pic.twitter.com/2aHsMjBb6I— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) November 7, 2019
Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You 🎤 dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2019
The promo @CodyRhodes just cut on @AEWrestling is the modern version of his Dad’s “Hard Times” promo. To quote the Dream, “That’s how you do it, kid”.— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 7, 2019
That promo was AWESOME!!! @CodyRhodes deserves an Oscar #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xi4tN4y690— Tyler Napier (@RealTy1er) November 7, 2019
This is why @CodyRhodes is must see tv https://t.co/FlmuOnFIQp— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) November 7, 2019
This Cody Rhodes promo will live on as one of the best ever in the modern era.— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 7, 2019
This is fucking incredible. Bravo, Cody Rhodes! https://t.co/XJIFr8Kenh— Rob Naylor (@NINaylor) November 7, 2019
Don’t even @ me…@CodyRhodes just cut the fucking promo of the entire wrestling year in 2019 #AEWDynamite— Jerry (@JDfromNY206) November 7, 2019
Absolutely amazing
When wrestling promos aren’t HEAVILY scripted with *insert catchphrase here* or *sell t-shirt there*, but are passionate and the heart. That’s when pro wrestling is at its best. @CodyRhodes @AEWrestling https://t.co/xdjax55AAP— Cody Decker (@Decker6) November 7, 2019