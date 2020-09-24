Cody Rhodes Returns to AEW Dynamite Sporting a New Look

Cody Rhodes made his surprise return to All Elite Wrestling Dynamite this week, and "The American Nightmare" was sporting a brand new look as he stormed his way to the ring. Midway through the show Brodie Lee successfully retained his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. Suddenly the lights in the arena went out and Rhodes' entrance music began to play. The former TNT Champion hit the ring and ruthlessly attacked the other members of The Dark Order while Lee made his way to the back. Rhodes was wearing a black suit and had dyed his hair black, now looking like he did in his younger days working in WWE.

Jim Ross pointed out on commentary that this was a "darker side" of Cody Rhodes, saying he could tell in his eyes that something had changed. Rhodes lost the TNT Championship to Lee back in early August in a shockingly short match, and The Dark Order celebrated by maliciously attacking the rest of The Nightmare Family on the entrance ramp while Rhodes was unconscious.

.@CodyRhodes is not the same man that we've known #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mzirict0I5 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020

After commercial break Lee cut a promo from the backstage area, repeatedly calling Rhodes a coward. He then brought out a dog collar on a chain leash and said Rhodes had one week to respond to his challenge for a Dog Collar Match.