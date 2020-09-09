Cody Rhodes Returns to Social Media Following AEW All Out

✖

Cody Rhodes hasn't been seen on AEW television since his brutal loss against Brodie Lee for the AEW TNT Championship. And up until this past Sunday, Rhodes had also stayed silent on social media. But "The American Nightmare" quietly popped back up by posting a bloody image of his Nightmare Family logo to both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, teasing that some changes might be on the way.

PWinsider reported late last month that Rhodes will be off television for an extended period of time, possibly to work on the STARZ drama Heels with Stephen Amell. Rhodes' half-brother Dustin got some revenge on Cody's behalf at All Out on Saturday night by beating Lee and The Dark Order alongside QT Marshall, Scorpio Sky and Matt Cardona and he'll challenge Lee for the TNT Championship on this week's Dynamite.

There have also been rumors of Cody turning heel and forming a new version of The Four Horsemen, something he's addressed in recent interviews.

"Certain organic things happen on planet wrestling that you don't plant the seeds for," Rhodes told TalkSport back in mid-July. "No one has planted [New Four Horseman] seeds, really. Maybe a few baby seeds have grown into this speculation about a four person group and then people have mentioned the Four Horseman. I don't think you can ever do the Four Horseman; that's ambitious, braggadocios and, very likely, you'd have the most uphill battle ever. You're talking about wrestlers of the calibre of Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, the Minnesota Wrecking Crew and whatever creations of the Horseman you're looking at, but those guys bell-to-bell and in real life, on the microphone, just the total packages. Total packages as a unit, too. Just so special and that's why it lives on today.

"I think in this case, I love flirting with some of the concepts that were out there because my dad and my family was always the antithesis of the Four Horseman," he continued. "Their biggest rival was my father. And now, one of his biggest rivals is genuinely one of my closest confidants and coaches and it's really a different career than I had envisioned. But I love having Double A there and I know Arn has had some conversations with Tony Khan and FTR and I know [Shawn] Spears has had some conversations with FTR.

Rhodes concluded — "There's this kind of lingering situation here, but really the only way you'd ever know if something like that would work is you got to get in there and touch one another and wrestle, wrestle on the same team. Maybe even against each other. That's really the only way to know. So I'm curious to see like everybody — even though my name is all over it — I'm curious to see where that goes."

