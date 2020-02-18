Cody Rhodes Says AEW Won’t Revive Any More WCW Pay-Per-Views

Cody Rhodes hosted a media conference call on Tuesday afternoon to promote this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite as well as the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Early on in the call Rhodes was asked about the Bash at the Beach event back in January, which saw the revival of a classic WCW pay-per-view event. The show reportedly infuriated WWE, so much so that reports of a lawsuit started popping up days later. Rhodes said with the exception of “maybe one,” AEW won’t be bringing back old-school pay-per-view themes again.

AEW has already confirmed that the Double or Nothing pay-per-view will return to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas during Memorial Day weekend and All Out will return to the Sears Centre outside of Chicago during Labor Day weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’d actually say it’s unlikely you see any more of those. Maybe one — wink, wink wink,” Rhodes said. “But I honestly think it’s so much fun to have this EVP corpse, to have Tony Khan as this creative brain trust to come up with our own stuff. Bash at the Beach was just meant to be something fun, it wasn’t meant to offend anybody and it wasn’t done in a bitter way.”

Rhodes pointed out that he owns the Bash at the Beach trademark, and he’ll continue to try and pick up any trademarks that he felt his late father, Dusty Rhodes, had a hand in creating.

“But that’s more about continuing his legacy for my mother,” he added.

Check out the full card for this week’s AEW Dynamite below:

Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow (Steel Cage)

Tag Team Battle Royale (Winner gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at AEW Revolution)

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Lucha Brothers

AEW recently announced a new contract extension with WarnerMedia that will keep Dynamite on the air through at least 2023.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”