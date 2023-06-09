Is AEW’s Women’s Roster Big Enough For a Brand Split? Champion Weighs In

All Elite Wrestling is undergoing an imminent paradigm shift. Tony Khan’s wrestling company is set to launch another weekly broadcast in the form of AEW Collision, a show that will reportedly usher in a brand split. Signs have indicated that The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and the Young Bucks) will remain on AEW Dynamite while CM Punk, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and others will spend the majority of their time on Saturday nights. While AEW’s men’s singles division is deep enough to be split across multiple programs, many have questioned whether the tag, trios, and women’s divisions are large enough to be cut in half.

Speaking to Haus of Wrestling, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander believes that a brand split would not be an issue for the women’s division.

“I think people don’t realize how many women there actually are because it is a very small fraction of the show most of the time,” Statlander said. “I don’t think it’s going to be much of an issue, especially with the opportunity to possibly get to go to both shows. I think we’ll be able to provide what people are hoping for. I think we’ll be able to step up and make it worth it.”

Regarding how strict this split will be, Statlander added that she thinks that there is room for talent to cross over to each show.

“I think hopefully you will be able to see some talent be on both shows. I do think that it’s a good opportunity to get more people television time,” Statlander continued. “Knowing that you’re only going to see some people on some days, that’s great, but also seeing someone show up on a Saturday and then they’re like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe they’re here. I wonder who they’re gonna work with.’

“I like the mystery and the surprise. I feel like everyone wants to know everything all the time in wrestling, and it makes me sad because, don’t you just want to enjoy the moment and feel that surprise? I feel like everyone takes that for granted nowadays. Everyone wants to know everything and be the first to know, but I think the beauty of wrestling is not knowing what’s going to happen.”

AEW Collision premieres on Saturday, June 17th.