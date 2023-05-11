AEW Fan-Favorite Finally Returns to AEW Dynamite After Long Hiatus

Former TNT Champion Miro finally made his return to AEW television on this week's AEW Dynamite, as he was shown backstage walking into Tony Khan's office. "The Redeemer" only wrestled four matches in 2022, the last of which came at All Out 2022 when he teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to beat "The House of Black." While there was speculation that he might be injured or busy with other projects during his absence, reports from late 2022 onward were always consistent — AEW Creative simply had nothing planned for him. It looks like that is finally changing.

"It's not up to me," Miro told MUSE TV back in December. "I'm doing everything I can and from then on, I'm just sitting and waiting for the opportunity."

Originally debuting in 2020, Miro hit his stride in 2021 by proclaiming himself "God's Favorite Champion." He had an incredibly strong run as TNT Champion from May to September of that year, eventually pivoting his character where he declared war on his "god." He has also boldly proclaimed that the TNT title has lost its value since his reign.

'Well, it's the man that creates the title, not the title that creates the man. I think everything I did with that title [TNT Championship] was the fruits of my labor. The title didn't come with all this heaviness. I mean, it came from Darby [Allin] which is a great competitor but, you know, it was -- we're just such different people, such a different style and then everybody that came after that, they tried to take it but that's just not possible. When I hang onto something, it's mine and unfortunately, the Sammy Guevara thing came in, he landed on my balls, let's not forget about that. The finish [of our TNT Title match], he did the four-70,000-do-whatever-the-thing is. I was preparing to protect myself, he landed right on my balls and you can't kick out of that, nobody can," he explained in an interview with WhatCulture.

"So I don't even take fault of that but I take fault — I take a fault of maybe being too good of a champion because ever since I lost that title, that title has gone to sh—s and that's nothing but to blame Sammy Guevara for that, so he's got to bear the cross for that," he added.