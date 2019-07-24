Watch: AEW Confirms TNT Premiere Date, Start Time, First Show’s Location

AEW officially confirmed on Wednesday that their weekly live wrestling show will premiere on Oct. 2 on the TNT network. The weekly episodes will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and the first show will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

“WarnerMedia announced today that the new professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will begin airing its two-hour weekly matches on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.,” a press release on the announcement stated. “The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena. Ticket pricing and on-sale date for the televised live event will be announced on Monday, July 29, at 12 p.m. ET via AEW’s social media platforms.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This marks the first time TNT has had a weekly live wrestling show since the cancellation of WCW Monday Nitro back in 2001.

AEW, which officially launched as a company back in January, announced its television deal with WarnerMedia, TNT’s parent company, back in May just before the 2019 television upfronts.

“WarnerMedia and AEW together will build this powerhouse sporting league from the ground up and will begin airing weekly matches later this year,” the initial press release on the deal read. “With this league, AEW is introducing a new generation of wrestlers to fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches that will make wrestling more accessible to a broad audience. WarnerMedia will utilize its position as a next-generation global media company to build this league into a global pro-wrestling franchise.”

Since launching, AEW has held three live events — Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach and Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville. It’s next pay-per-view, All Out, will take place on Aug. 31 at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago with Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega booked as the co-main events.

“Focused on fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans more athleticism along with real sports analytics,” the press release continued. “Wrestlers are also given freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities. Introducing statistics to wrestling for the first time ever, AEW will raise the stakes for its matches and deepen fan engagement by tracking each competitor’s wins and losses as wrestlers pursue championships. Their moves and damage to their opponents will also be analyzed on-air to provide insights into their winning streaks.”