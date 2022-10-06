AEW Couple Announces Their Engagement

Another wrestling couple is set to tie the knot soon. Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Julia Hart revealed that she is engaged to fellow All Elite Wrestling star Lee Johnson. Hart noted that herself and Johnson have kept their relationship quiet and off social media for the most part.

"We are engaged. It sounds weird saying boyfriend. He's my fiancée," Hart said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "Nobody really knows that, but we also don't care. We also didn't make a huge post about it."

The 20-year-old wrestler revealed that Johnson first came into her life at The Nightmare Factory, a professional wrestling training facility based in Georgia and run by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall.

"We did meet at The Nightmare Factory," Hart continued. "We were just friends at first, and then one day he asked me, 'Do you want to get pizza and watch wrestling?' I said, 'Sure. I don't really have any friends in Georgia so sure, I'm not really doing anything.' Then next thing you know we hung out until 7am just talking and clicking having the best time ever.

"I think the next day was The Showcase for The Nightmare Factory and then I actually left for a week. So we just clicked, and then I had to go back to Minnesota. He's the one who actually told me I was supposed to come to TV. He said, 'Hey, they're talking about you at the school saying you're supposed to be at TV.' I said, 'Ok, I'll move down to Georgia.' Then we hung out every single day and probably weren't apart for months. He's the best. I couldn't ask for anyone better. He's my dream man. He has everything I can ask for in a guy. He's great."

Johnson and Hart are the latest couple within AEW. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have been together for nearly a year, and the two were married earlier this summer. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are also married, as their real-life relationship was worked into storylines in 2020. Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Adam Cole had been dating before AEW even began, and the two have had the chance to work together on episodes of AEW Dynamite. Baker and Cole both won the Owen Hart Cup tournament earlier this year.