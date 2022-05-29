How Long Will AEW's Double or Nothing 2022 Pay-Per-View Be?

✖

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The company opted to add two more matches to the card during this week's live AEW Rampage — Kyle O'Reilly vs. Darby Allin and Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige Van Zant vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti — bringing the total number of planned matches to 13 with one on the free Buy-In Kickoff show.

According to InDemand, the pay-per-view has five hours scheduled for tonight (including the Buy-In). PWInsider noted that AEW officials expect the show to clock in at well under that. Tony Khan also noted on AEW Unrestricted this week that he'll time out the show so that Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics (slotted for 8:30 ET) won't conflict with the AEW World Championship match between Adam Page and CM Punk.

"If it were to go to a game seven, we have a contingency plan. We'll get started with a live pay-per-view broadcast probably just before that game would tip off, but I don't care if it goes long, even if it went to overtime, I'm planning ahead. I've thought about this ahead long before I had any idea it would be the Heat and Celtics which is pretty amazing 10 years later," Khan said. "But having been in Vegas at that fight and remembering the long delay because they didn't want to put the world title main event in the ring for Pacquiao vs Bradley until that game was over and really getting that settled, it was a long delay. We're going to have great action up the way. This is going to be an awesome show. There's so much in store and it's going to be a great night. Just like with UFC or the biggest boxing matches, you're going to get this big prize fight."

"I promise that Hangman Page versus CM Punk for the world championship is not going to go to the ring until after game seven, if there is a game seven. So it leaves it open even for those diehard fans of those teams if there is a Heat-Celtics game seven. I promise just like Bob Arum did, another promoter here in Vegas, said that Pacquiao-Bradley was not going to go to the ring, I promise we'll hold it back because we've planned ahead in case there was a game seven not knowing who it would be. But it might not even happen, but if it does, we're prepared," he continued.