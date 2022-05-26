How AEW Double or Nothing Could Be Affected by the NBA Playoffs

✖

AEW returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Double or Nothing event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And while there's plenty of hype surrounding the show, it won't be the only major event happening this weekend. The ongoing NBA Playoffs has Boston leading Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Friday and Game 7 (if Miami wins) slotted for Sunday night. AEW president Tony Khan explained on AEW Unrestricted that, if there is a Game 7, he has a contingency plan in place where the main event between AEW World Champion Adam Page and CM Punk won't go on until the game is over.

"If it were to go to a game seven, we have a contingency plan. We'll get started with a live pay-per-view broadcast probably just before that game would tip off, but I don't care if it goes long, even if it went to overtime, I'm planning ahead. I've thought about this ahead long before I had any idea it would be the Heat and Celtics which is pretty amazing 10 years later," Khan said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "But having been in Vegas at that fight and remembering the long delay because they didn't want to put the world title main event in the ring for Pacquiao vs Bradley until that game was over and really getting that settled, it was a long delay. We're going to have great action up the way. This is going to be an awesome show. There's so much in store and it's going to be a great night. Just like with UFC or the biggest boxing matches, you're going to get this big prize fight."

"I promise that Hangman Page versus CM Punk for the world championship is not going to go to the ring until after game seven, if there is a game seven. So it leaves it open even for those diehard fans of those teams if there is a Heat-Celtics game seven. I promise just like Bob Arum did, another promoter here in Vegas, said that Pacquiao-Bradley was not going to go to the ring, I promise we'll hold it back because we've planned ahead in case there was a game seven not knowing who it would be. But it might not even happen, but if it does, we're prepared," he continued.

Khan has made a point to have AEW's big events not conflict with other major sports in the past, purposefully moving pay-per-view dates in order to avoid major UFC or boxing events. He also refuses to run pay-per-views on Sunday during the NFL season. Stay tuned for full coverage of Double or Nothing on Sunday night!