AEW Confirms Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View Will Happen

All Elite Wrestling took to its official Twitter account on Tuesday with an update regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The show was originally scheduled to return to th MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but due to the coronavirus MGM Resorts had reportedly shut down all events through the end of May. The promotion confirmed the show would still be happening on the planned date, but the location is TBD.

“AEW’s DOUBLE OR NOTHING event will be televised on pay-per-view as scheduled on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Additional details related to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which was initially scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will be revealed in the weeks ahead with features of the event itself ultimately being determined by the latest guidance of national and global health authorities,” the company wrote in a series of tweets.

“The highly anticipated event will be available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live,” the thread continued. “International fans can purchase the event at http://FITE.TV. The DOUBLE OR NOTHING live event originally scheduled May 23, 2020, has been rescheduled for the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the May 23, 2020, show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on May 29, 2021.”

AEW also addressed the status of the May 27 edition of Dynamite, which was also scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.

“The AEW DYNAMITE show originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Las Vegas has been canceled,” the company wrote. “Fans who have already purchased tickets to the DYNAMITE show will be issued a full refund within 30 days by their financial institution. As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW is grateful to MGM Grand Hotel and Resorts and everyone close to and within the AEW family — including fans — for their patience and understanding, and sends thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.”

So far the only match confirmed for Double or Nothing is the finals of the eight-man tournament to crown the first TNT Champion.