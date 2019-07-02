Watch: Dustin Rhodes Fires Back at The Young Bucks for Their Being The Elite Jokes

AEW star and WWE icon Dustin Rhodes has a bone to pick with The Young Bucks. Back at AEW’s first pay-per-view Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes cut an emotional promo after his bloody match with Dustin, saying that he wanted the two to team up for a match against Matt and Nick Jackson at the Fight for the Fallen event on July 13.

“It [The contract] was myself and a partner of my choosing against what I think is the best tag team in the world, the Young Bucks,” Rhodes said. “But Dustin, I don’t need a partner. I don’t need a friend. I need my older brother.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two then embraced as the crowd inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena cheered. However in recent installments of Being The Elite, the Jacksons have jokingly parodied the moment. The most recent one came on Monday’s episode, where the two smeared themselves in fake blood before hugging each other and pretending to cry.

Based on a new Twitter video on Monday, Dustin took exception to the Bucks’ jokes.

“Matt, Nick, you little young buckaroos, you,” Rhodes said with a sarcastic chuckle. “Let me say this — I respect you as workers in this industry. Your talent is unbelievable, your athleticism, off the charts. The things you do in that squared circle, awesome, wonderful. And you can make fun of me and Cody all you want to, but in Jacksonville, Florida, [at] Fight for the Fallen, it’s not a game.

I will powerslam the both of you so hard, your souls will leave your body,” he added. “Remember this, The Brotherhood is coming.”

For those who don’t recall, the two Rhodes brothers sometimes used The Brotherhood moniker during their initial run as a tag team in WWE in 2013.

As of Tuesday three other matches have been announced for AEW’s live event in Jacksonville — Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie, Kenny Omega vs. Cima and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian. Just like the Fyter Fest show in Daytona Beach on Saturday, the event will air for free live on the B/R Live streaming service.

While Dustin did not compete at Fyter Fest, Cody took part in a match against Darby Allin that surprisingly ended in a 20-minute time limit draw. There was a bit of controversy afterwards, as Rhodes took a chair shot to the head from Shawn Spears that resulted in him needing 10 staples on the back of his head to close his wound.