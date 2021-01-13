AEW Dynamite Awards Announced for Jan. 27

✖

TNT and Bleacher Report announced on Wednesday the first-ever AEW Dynamite Awards will take place via live stream on Ja. 27, celebrating the best wrestlers and moments from AEW programming over the past year. The release read, "TNT and Bleacher Report announced today the first annual 'AEW Dynamite Awards,' a new awards show honoring the top AEW stars and viral moments of the past year. The show will livestream on Wednesday, January 27, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, exclusively on the Bleacher Report app. Starting today, fans can vote for their favorites in a variety of categories -- including Best Moment on the Mic, Biggest Surprise, Breakout Star and Biggest Beatdown — by visiting www.AEWAwards.com."

"Shaquille O'Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp are among the virtual award presenters," the announcement continued

Eleven awards will be given out during the event. You can see the full list of nominees below and take part in the voting here:

Best Moment on the Mic:

MJF "We Deserve Better" Speech

Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Biggest Surprise:

Matt Hardy's Debut

Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

Sting's AEW Debut

Miro revealed as Best Man

Breakout Star — Male:

Orange Cassidy

Darby Allin

Eddie Kingston

John Silver

Breakout Star — Female:

Hikaru Shida

Anna Jay

Tay Conti

Big Swole

Penelope Ford

Biggest Beatdown:

Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

High Flyer Award:

Rey Fenix

Marq Quen

Nick Jackson

PAC

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:

Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

The Parking Lot Brawl

The Bunkhouse Match

Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest WTF Moment:

Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

Inner Circle Vegas Trip

Best Twitter Follow

MJF

Orange Cassidy

Dr. Britt Baker

Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year