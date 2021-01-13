AEW Dynamite Awards Announced for Jan. 27
TNT and Bleacher Report announced on Wednesday the first-ever AEW Dynamite Awards will take place via live stream on Ja. 27, celebrating the best wrestlers and moments from AEW programming over the past year. The release read, "TNT and Bleacher Report announced today the first annual 'AEW Dynamite Awards,' a new awards show honoring the top AEW stars and viral moments of the past year. The show will livestream on Wednesday, January 27, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, exclusively on the Bleacher Report app. Starting today, fans can vote for their favorites in a variety of categories -- including Best Moment on the Mic, Biggest Surprise, Breakout Star and Biggest Beatdown — by visiting www.AEWAwards.com."
"Shaquille O'Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp are among the virtual award presenters," the announcement continued
Eleven awards will be given out during the event. You can see the full list of nominees below and take part in the voting here:
Best Moment on the Mic:
- MJF "We Deserve Better" Speech
- Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
- Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation
- Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
- Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
Biggest Surprise:
- Matt Hardy's Debut
- Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
- Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One
- Sting's AEW Debut
- Miro revealed as Best Man
Breakout Star — Male:
- Orange Cassidy
- Darby Allin
- Eddie Kingston
- John Silver
Breakout Star — Female:
- Hikaru Shida
- Anna Jay
- Tay Conti
- Big Swole
- Penelope Ford
Biggest Beatdown:0comments
- Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
- Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family
- Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables
- Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
- The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl
High Flyer Award:
- Rey Fenix
- Marq Quen
- Nick Jackson
- PAC
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:
- Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle
- The Parking Lot Brawl
- The Bunkhouse Match
- Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker
Biggest WTF Moment:
- Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault
- Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
- Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
- Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing
LOL Award
- Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
- Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
- Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool
- Inner Circle Vegas Trip
Best Twitter Follow
- MJF
- Orange Cassidy
- Dr. Britt Baker
- Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
- Stadium Stampede
- Moxley wins AEW Championship
- Shida wins AEW Women's Championship
- Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks
- Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
- The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title