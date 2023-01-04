AEW Dynamite Preview: Bryan Danielson's Homecoming, Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

All Elite Wrestling is hours away from kicking off its fifth year on broadcast television, complete with the debut of fresh graphics and a new stage. Tonight's AEW Dynamite continues the long road to AEW Revolution, the company's next pay-per-view that remains two months away. While no matches have been confirmed for that event, a main event clash between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is expected to headline the show, and build for that title bout has already begun. Following Friedman's first successful defense against Ricky Starks, Danielson chased down the champion, seeking revenge for him attacking long-time friend and mentor William Regal.

Danielson and MJF are in separate segments tonight, but both men will likely continue to water the seeds of their blossoming feud. For Danielson, tonight's AEW Dynamite is his homecoming, as he will wrestle in his home state of Washington for the first time since 2019. Beyond that, this is Danielson's first match in Seattle since 2015. The American Dragon takes on Tony Nese in singles competition. MJF is "contractually obligated" to appear live, but it is unclear as to whether he will deliver an oratory exhibition or if he will simply watch Danielson's match from a press box.

Outside of the world title feud, Swerve Strickland battles AR Fox. This is also a homecoming for Strickland, as he was born and raised in Tacoma, Washington. Strickland is fresh off a singles victory over Wheeler Yuta on last week's AEW Rampage.

Another singles match pits Ricky Starks against Chris Jericho. Despite losing his title match against Friedman last month, Starks is still riding white-hot momentum and looks to return to his winning ways against The Ocho.

In the women's division, TBS Champion Jade Cargill teams with Red Velvet to battle Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue in tag action. Hogan was recently kicked out of Cargill's stable while Red Velvet has teased dissension between herself and the undefeated champion.

Two titles will also be on the line tonight, as TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Darby Allin and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed put their hardware on the line against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

The full AEW Dynamite card can be seen below...

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal Jon Moxley speaks

AEW World Champion MJF appears

Medical update on Hangman Page

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.