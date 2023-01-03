AEW Broadcast Updates: What's Staying and What's Changing?

All Elite Wrestling is getting a facelift. It was confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan that both AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage would be getting presentation changes in the new year, with graphics for the January 4th AEW Dynamite already teasing a new font and color scheme. The updates are going beyond graphics as well, as there has been speculation about a new stage set-up and overall execution of the company's televised broadcasts. While multiple things are getting a fresh coat, one aspect of AEW Dynamite that is not going anywhere is the show's "Light The Fuse" theme song.

As reported by Fightful Select's Will Washington, "Light The Fuse" will remain apart of AEW Dynamite but will be a "slight remix" of the long-running AEW tune. It was added that new AEW hire Mike Mansury, who will serve as the company's senior vice president and co-executive producer, is approaching his role with a mindset that there was "plenty of work" that could be done to "improve the brand."

These AEW changes go into effect on the first AEW Dynamite of 2023, which will be missing both Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson. Omega is currently in Japan for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 while Jackson is on vacation with his family.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is the company's first show in Seattle and will be headlined by hometown star Bryan Danielson's return to the city. This will be Danielson's first match in Seattle since a 2015 WWE live event. His last match in the state of Washington was in June 2019. Another hometown star in Swerve Strickland competes in singles competition on the show, taking on AR Fox.

Beyond Danielson and Strickland's homecomings, both the AEW Tag Team Titles and the TNT Championship will be on the line, and appearances from AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Hangman Page, and Jon Moxley are set for the big broadcast.

The full lineup can be seen below...

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

TNT Champion Samoa Joe defends against Darby Allin

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue

Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

MJF appearance

Medical update on Hangman Page

AEW Dynamite airs this Wednesday, January 4th on TBS at 8 PM ET.