AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Announces The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz at Full Gear

Santana & Ortiz (formerly known as LAX) made their tag team debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as the pair easily defeated a couple of jobbers via a Powerbomb-Blockbuster finisher. As the two made their way up the entrance ramp Chris Jericho popped up on the screen and bragged about bringing the two men into his Inner Circle faction. He then turned his direction towards the Young Bucks, saying that his two guys want a shot at them at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9.

The former multi-time Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions made their first appearance for AEW back at the All Out pay-per-view in August. The two hit the ring while wearing a couple of presidential masks and attacked Matt and Nick Jackson as well as the Lucha Brothers right after their insane “Escalera de la Muerte” ladder match.

As of Wednesday night, the Full Gear pay-per-view has two matches scheduled for Nov. 9 in Baltimore — Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes for the AEW World Championship and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley. Jericho will defend his title against Darby Allin in a Street Fight later in the evening.

