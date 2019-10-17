AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Retains the AEW World Championship Against Darby Allin

Chris Jericho successfully defended the AEW World Championship for the first time on Wednesday night, as he took down the young Darby Allin in a Philadelphia Street Fight on AEW Dynamite. After utilizing a steel chair and kendo stick, Jericho rolled out the ring and pulled out a roll of duct tape late in the mathc. He taped Allin’s hands behind his back, giving the champ the perfect opening to pelt him with strikes. Surprisingly this didn’t stop Allin’s offense, as the young man as was able to hit Jericho with a Lionsault, a dropkick and multiple dives before the champ planted him with a Black Tiger Bomb onto his skateboard.

Allin dodged Jericho’s attempt to use a chair and hopped up to the top turnbuckle to try his Coffin Drop finisher, but he was knocked off by an interfering Jake Hager. Jericho saw the opening and locked in the Walls of Jericho, which prompted the referee to ring the bell.

The champ celebrated with the rest of The Inner Circle (and a little bit of the bubbly!) to close out the night.

The Inner Circle celebrating the only way they know! pic.twitter.com/9yxDZl2tC5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 17, 2019

With the win, Jericho solidified the upcoming title match at the Full Gear pay-per-view against Cody Rhodes. The champ cut a promo on Rhodes last week after introducing all of the members of his new faction.

“You know what Cody? I don’t like you, and I don’t like your family,” Jericho said. “I don’t like your father, Dusty Rhodes, I think he was a jerk. I don’t like your brother Dustin Rhodes. I think he’s a moron and I’m going to kick his ass tonight. And most importantly Cody, on Nov. 9 at Full Gear. When you challenged Le Champion for the AEW Championship, you know what’s going to happen to ya? I’m going to beat the ever-loving s— out of you!”

Meanwhile Cody cut a promo on a recent Road to AEW on TNT where he lashed out the reigning champ.

“So wouldn’t that have been enough? Myself, coming off the two biggest wins of my career, entering the prime of my career at the beginning of AEW against the world champion, Chris Jericho? Nov. 9, Full Gear, Baltimore Maryland, Royal Farms Arena, that should have been enough. But Chris did what his lot often does, he wanted to escalate the scenario,” Rhodes said. “He called my dad a son of a b—. Who’s that for? Is that heat, are you getting heat on a dead man? Is this Memphis? No if it’s heat on anybody it is heat on me because people would assume that I would corroborate which such a nonsensical and carny statement, and I would never. You want to know what else it is? It’s lazy.

“Chris Jericho is one of the greatest interview men in the history of pro wrestling, one of the greatest promos,” he added. “It’s the equivalent of Elvis Presley saying, ‘Guess what guys, I’m back from the dead and I’ve got a new song and it’s me farting in the microphone for 30 minutes.’ Come on. You should do better Chris. So let’s cut the bells and whistles, we obviously don’t need them. Nov. 9 you’re not wrestling my dad, you’re wrestling me. And I’m the son of a b—.”