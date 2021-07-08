AEW Dynamite: Fan Tries to Jump Into Ring During Chris Jericho/MJF Segment

✖

AEW Dynamite's return to road proved to be eventful on Wednesday night. After the show dealt with a power outage in the opening bout between Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall, Chris Jericho and MJF had their face-to-face briefly interrupted when a fan tried to enter the ring.

The camera cut away before the fan could be seen, but videos taken from the crowd showed the man was stopped by security on the entrance ramp. Jericho and Friedman continued their segment, with Jericho joking he should have let the fan beat him up first.

Well, it seems as when “Judas” was playing a fan tried to jump the ring. Wild. #AEWDynamite @FightfulMMA @Fightful pic.twitter.com/SX4iLcitnh — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofskyMMA) July 8, 2021

The segment confirmed Jericho would have to endure "The Labors of Jericho" in order to get another one-on-one match with MJF. "Le Champion" will have to win four consecutive matches, each of which with stipulations set by Friedman.

The stipulations - or Labors of Jericho - are laid out from @The_MJF to @IAmJericho. And MJF is ALSO laid out by a #JudasEffect! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEW #RoadRager LIVE! pic.twitter.com/tYqoVpiN1s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

This story is developing...