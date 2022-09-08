AEW Fans Loving "Awesome" New Episode of Dynamite
Wednesday night's new episode of AEW Dynamite was possibly one of the most anticipated in the show's history. The wrestling world has been laser-focused on AEW for the last three days, following CM Punk's instantly-infamous All Out scrum. Punk took shots at a ton of people within the company while sitting next to CEO Tony Khan, then a fight reportedly broke out in Punk's locker room involving Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. All eyes were on Khan and AEW heading into Dynamite, as everyone wondered how the company would move forward.
We didn't get clear answers about the futures of Punk, Omega, and the Bucks, but Khan did announce that their titles were vacated at the top of the show. What followed was an awesome night of wrestling that viewers couldn't help but love.
MJF's return promo brought fans to life and the people of Buffalo, New York didn't calm down the rest of the show. Every match on the card was met with praise from those watching, on a night when AEW needed to remind people why they love it so much.
There were so many question marks surrounding AEW at the start of Dynamite. Those questions are still there, but the reactions to the episode online show that there is still a ton of excitement about the direction of the company moving forward.
Much Needed
Pro Wrestling at its finest on #AEWDynamite tonight. Much needed edition of Dynamite after the past 72 hours. AEW will be just fine. #AEW— Geemega (@Gee6000) September 8, 2022
Good Signs
At the end of the day, #AEW still have a lot of problems to face.
Having said that...they did admirable tonight. Things felt fresh, and flowed well, which some Dynamites haven't lately. The roster also put in WORK.
Good signs for the future.#AEWDynamite— Damon C. (@WrestlingWNomad) September 8, 2022
They Delivered
Phenomenal episode of Dynamite. The pressure was on, given the circumstances, and I feel like they delivered.
Wrestling really can be at its best when a company's back is against the wall. #AEWDynamite— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) September 8, 2022
Insanely Solid
All eyes were on #AEW after a drama filled few days & they knocked it out of the park with an insanely solid #AEWDynamite. Wrestling is wild in 2022.— Metalcore Nerds (@MetalcoreNerds) September 8, 2022
Great Episode
This was one of the most focused #AEWDynamite shows ever.
Such a great episode— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) September 8, 2022
Huge Thanks
The wrestlers tonight deserve a huge thanks for putting on a great show! #AEWDynamite— Downlinked (@downlinked) September 8, 2022
Statement
An amazing episode of #AEWDynamite with a PURPOSE!
This show was a STATEMENT Show if I ever saw one.#AEW will be fine.
This was such a Great Episode.— Phil Ouimette (@Philouimette_) September 8, 2022
Awesome
Awesome episode of #AEWDynamite My favorite parts of tonight's episode
Jon Moxley's Promo
The Women's Match
Brian Danielson vs Adam Page
And of course that quality main event for the Pure Championship #AEW @AEW— Matthew James (@matthewrobbo6) September 8, 2022
Fantastic
How do you deal with the news of the weekend? That right there. One of the best #AEWDynamite top to bottom since day one. Great promos. Fantastic wrestling.
That show didn’t even need those who shall not be named.— Wes Holtsclaw (@wesholtsclaw) September 8, 2022
Amazing Episode
This ended up being an amazing episode of #AEWDynamite— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) September 8, 2022