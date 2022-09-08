AEW Fans Loving "Awesome" New Episode of Dynamite

Wednesday night's new episode of AEW Dynamite was possibly one of the most anticipated in the show's history. The wrestling world has been laser-focused on AEW for the last three days, following CM Punk's instantly-infamous All Out scrum. Punk took shots at a ton of people within the company while sitting next to CEO Tony Khan, then a fight reportedly broke out in Punk's locker room involving Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. All eyes were on Khan and AEW heading into Dynamite, as everyone wondered how the company would move forward.

We didn't get clear answers about the futures of Punk, Omega, and the Bucks, but Khan did announce that their titles were vacated at the top of the show. What followed was an awesome night of wrestling that viewers couldn't help but love.

MJF's return promo brought fans to life and the people of Buffalo, New York didn't calm down the rest of the show. Every match on the card was met with praise from those watching, on a night when AEW needed to remind people why they love it so much.

There were so many question marks surrounding AEW at the start of Dynamite. Those questions are still there, but the reactions to the episode online show that there is still a ton of excitement about the direction of the company moving forward.