AEW Stacks the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Card With Massive Matches

All Elite Wrestling will kick off 2020 with a special episode of Dynamite on Wednesday night. Titled AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, the show will occur live at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, the same site where the company held its first press conference in January 2019 and the same venue where the Fight For The Fallen event occurred in July. Before Christmas Break only two matches had been booked for the show, but by Sunday the company had added in a boatload of important matches and segments. This will be AEW’s first chance to bounce back after getting beaten outright by NXT in both ratings and viewership for the first time on Dec. 18.

Check out the full rundown in the list below.

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin — the pair went to a time-limit draw back at Fyter Fest, much to the surprise of Rhodes’ fans. Fast forward to December and Rhodes lost a tag match against The Butcher and The Blade when MJF handpicked his partner to be jobber QT Marshall. Allin agreed to team with Rhodes, but only if he was granted another one-on-one match with him.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Riho vs. Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida — This match was originally scheduled as Riho vs. Kris Statlander, but the latter had to back out of the show due to a prior commitment. Since Statlander already earned a title shot, she’ll face the winner of the four-way on Jan. 8.

MJF Scheduled to Appear

Jon Moxley to Announce Whether or Not He’ll Join The Inner Circle

Jon Moxley vs. Trent

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. PAC & The Lucha Bros.

Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes

Taz Scheduled to Appear

Meanwhile on the other side of the aisle NXT has been light on the announcements for its first episode of the decade.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes discussed the toxic vitriol that goes online between AEW and NXT fans.

“I think about this a lot because it’s so toxic, and when I say toxic, I mean social media. Social media is becoming an accepted part of our lives now,” Rhodes said. “I keep reminding people about how life was like before we had Instagram and Twitter and what we used to do, it’s almost like saying remember when we didn’t have cell phones? Social media is not going away so what I’ve tried to learn from it and study from it is that there is a logic to both sides of this big, deep divided argument.”

“I think it’s fun but we can’t eat our own,” he later added. “You have to look at the number of wrestling fans that are watching wrestling every week and Wednesday night. We wanted Wednesday night to be must-see TV. If you take the ratings from both products and you truly understand that there is less cross-over than you think, that is a lot of eyes watching wrestling on Wednesday nights. It’s not going to stop because what happens is competitive, we are counter-programmed against each other. We are trying to beat each other’s products. We are trying to have a better product, just like the wrestlers in the locker room trying to have a better wrestling match than the guy before him but that doesn’t have to be mean-spirited.”