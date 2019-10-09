Watch: Jon Moxley Cuts an Intense Promo Ahead of His AEW Dynamite Debut

Jon Moxley has heard enough. The former WWE Champion and AEW star missed what was supposed to be a major match with Kenny Omega at the All Out pay-per-view back in late August due to a staph infection in elbow. Omega reacted to the news by blaming Moxley, calling him unprofessional for going overseas and competing in New Japan’s G1 Climax tournament over the summer. Moxley returned the favor during AEW Dynamite last week when he drove Omega’s head through a glass table, and this week he’ll finally step back inside the ring for a match against Shawn Spears.

Leading up to Wednesday night’s show, AEW released a promo of Moxley storming his way past security into the arena. He then looked right at the camera and said he was coming for everyone who talked trash about him for the past six weeks.

“You see, where I come from, if you don’t even show up to the fight well you forfeit your right to talk trash,” Moxley said. “If you don’t even make the walk, then you don’t have the right to say anything about anything. In Chicago, I didn’t make the walk. So for six weeks I’ve had to sit back and listen to everybody in the world say whatever they want about me, about my health. You all want to call me damaged goods. It seems like every punk ass in this industry has an opinion. They want to talk a big game, they want to type a big game about the things they want to do to me in the ring, while I’m laid up in a hospital.

“Tully Blanchard wants to act like he knows a damn thing about me,” he added. “Shawn Spears says he’s going to take me out. You’re going to take me out, huh? Shawn Spears says my elbow isn’t a hundred percent. Well we’re going to find out if it’s a hundred percent because for every second of every minute of this match I’m going to be trying to drive it through your skull. I gave you six weeks, I gave you all six weeks. Y’all had your fun, y’all had your turn. Now it’s my turn.”

Other matches booked for Dynamite this week include The Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Adam Page and Dustin Rhodesand Riho & Britt Baker vs. Emi Sakura and Bea Priestley.