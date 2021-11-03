AEW Dynamite: Who Will Replace Jon Moxley in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Tonight?

Following Jon Moxley’s decision to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program this week, AEW was forced to change plans regarding tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Kansas City. The show was supposed to feature the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament where Moxley would take on Orange Cassidy (and win, if those leaked Full Gear plans were accurate) and advance to the finals to face Bryan Danielson at Full Gear. With Moxley out, an immediate replacement has yet to be announced. Tony Khan even declined from revealing it during an interview on Wrestling Observer Live, only saying that it would make logical sense.

PWInisder‘s Mike Johnson then reported later in the day — “The replacement for Jon Moxley is expected to be a former AEW titleholder.For those who have asked if CM Punk could be the replacement, we are told that is not the plan.” Punk got people thinking he would be the replacement after a couple of tweets.

“A former title holder” certainly narrows down the list. Not counting current champions, that list would consist of Chris Jericho, Miro, Darby Allin, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, FTR, Matt & Nick Jackson and Brian Cage. And a quick glance at the latest official rankings shows that both Miro and Sky are currently in the Top 5.

According to Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp, getting Moxley’s replacement to Kansas City in time for the show was a bit of a challenge as they weren’t originally scheduled to be on the show. That further suggests that it might be Miro, as “God’s Favorite Champion” hasn’t been on AEW TV in-person since he lost the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara.

